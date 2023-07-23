A school watch wins the prize





Name Alexander Hazemann Age 22 Lives at Pontarlier, a town in eastern France near the border with Switzerland claim the glory Mr. Hazemann won the FP Journe Young Talent Competition 2023, an annual competition organized by the brand to help students and recent graduates establish themselves in independent watchmaking. The origins Mr. Hazemann’s watch is what the industry calls a school watch, which he made during his seventh and final year at the prestigious watchmaking program at Lyce Edgar Faure in Morteau, France. In fact, Mr. Hazemann and a classmate, Victor Monnin, worked on their watches together and submitted them both, but a contest representative said there could only be one winner. We have always been friends, Mr. Hazemann said. With years spent studying together, we have come to understand that teamwork is an essential strength.

The watch The AH.02 Signature, a 42 millimeter watch with a stainless steel case, strikes over the hours and has a jumping hour complication. (The hour hand jumps to the next digit on the dial rather than moving smoothly.) It took a total of about 1,200 hours to do. The school only needs a prototype working movement, not a watch that is wearable and capable of appealing to a collector’s market, he said. But this project meant a lot to us, and we wanted to end our seven years of studies in the most beautiful way. Both the Mr. Hazemanns and Mr. Monnins watches had bespoke straps from French leather brand Jean Rousseau and sapphire crystal covered dials by Sbal, a specialist in Switzerland.

His method Our strength was organization, and we pushed it to the limit with daily schedules and 6 a.m. briefings, Hazemann said, explaining that the men shared an apartment near the school for their final three years of study. His interest in timepieces His father, a precision mechanic in a watchmaking factory in Val-de-Travers in Switzerland, introduced him to the field. In recent years, Hazemann said, he has been influenced by independent watchmakers François-Paul Journe, Rexhep Rexhepi and MB&F founder Maximilian Bsser. A typical day After a first race, he heads towards Le Locle, Switzerland, where he is following a three-year program at the Center de Formation Professionnelle Neuchtelois. Each week, he spends two days in watch construction and three days in a prototype workshop in Val-de-Travers with French watchmaker Emmanuel Bouchet. This training is geared toward watch construction and 3D design, Hazemann said. By the end of the course, I will be as complete a watchmaker as possible. About the price Mr. Hazemann received 20,000 Swiss francs, or $22,330. He said he planned to acquire several watchmaking machines, including a Sixis milling machine, used for precision machining of small watchmaking parts; a Hauser M1 pointing machine, which punches holes in watch parts; and a swivel lathe and a rounding lathe, which are used to make final adjustments to the sprockets and axles. I have to enrich my watchmaking tools as well as increase my experience and my maturity, he says.

However, Andreas Strehler, an independent watchmaker in Switzerland and a member of the competition’s jury, noted in an email that Mr Hazemann’s winning watch did not look like a student work. It already looks like a commercial watch. After that My goal is always to learn as much as possible and to gain enough experience to be able, once ready, to launch myself as an independent watchmaker.

