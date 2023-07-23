Readers respond: Why has whistling gone out of fashion? | life and style

Oa recent episode of Who do you think you are?, Professor Rachel Cowgill said whistling was fashionable in the late 19th and early 20th centuries. She said it was very, very common to walk down the street and hear people whistling all around you and that music halls have professional whistlers. What happened to this tradition? Edith Andrews, Glasgow

Readers Respond

Street whistling probably took a hit in the late 1970s, with the arrival of the Walkman. EddieChorepost

I’ve always whistled and don’t really notice I’m doing it until my husband makes a comment (a nice one, because he likes my whistle). When I was a child, my mother tried to cure me by quoting this little nursery rhyme: A woman whistling and a hen cackling are not good for man or man. Gender equality? Not in the 1960s, because my father also whistled, and she never tried to cure him! Rosalind Vincent

It was class-based. You wouldn’t hear everyone whistling in the affluent neighborhoods. The appearance of a professional whistler as part of a vaudeville lineup is also influenced by class. When you look at anecdotal evidence from the past of people whistling, many of them were dairy traders, postmen and other delivery people. There were definitely signs in the better stores warning employees not to whistle, which was a sign that many employees were doing it to pass the time and again gives you an idea of ​​what was acceptable.

I think part of its demise is because music you can actually whistle has become less popular. In fact it seems quite obvious it’s easy to whistle KKK-Katy or that music hall favorite, Danny Boy. Try it with Revolution or Stayin Alive. I also know that our postman, who is pretty much the only delivery guy left these days, is still on his Bluetooth. Guess it passes the time as well as the whistle used to Thomas1178

Easy to do by Supertramp has a little hiss in it. I remember walking down the long pedestrianized Underground under Exhibition Road in South Kensington with school friends when we heard the man in front of us whistle the melody; we all started to join in and it almost knocked him out of his mind. Alf_of_All_Trades

As a child in the 1950s, I remember that charcoal burners, milkmen, etc. whistled as they made their rounds. Were people happier then? Well, they whistled! There’s not much to whistle today in our miserable times, with the news filled with global warming, pandemics, the cost of living, being taken over by robots, and the like. Oh my God ! Hugh Shrapnel

I whistle well all the time, let me say that I whistle frequently when doing yard work outside. Sometimes I also listen to my MP3 player and whistle my favorite songs. I don’t care if it’s trendy or not; I am in my own garden and I do what I want. I don’t whistle much, if at all, in public spaces, but I could, if it seemed appropriate for the situation. One of my neighbors cracks a joke once in a while, but he has dogs that bark too much, so his opinions don’t bother me. Her dogs don’t bark at me anymore, because I learned to talk to them positively. And I think they like my whistle. namron42

Our culture has become intensely self-conscious, making it less likely for people to make faces like whistling in public. graceful wheels

Perhaps some terror induced by the story of MR James Oh, Whistle and Ill Come to You, My Lad bred a reluctance to whistle. London2471

Hissing can be incredibly annoying indoors. Perhaps the loss of outdoor occupations led to its gradual disappearance. let’s stop

People love music in their life. When music was not readily available, people whistled tunes they heard in music halls and, later, on the radio and in movies. Throughout the 20th century, music became increasingly present in everyday life, through radios appearing in workplaces, piped music in department stores, pop music blaring from fashion boutiques, jukeboxes in cafes and pubs. These days, people are too engrossed in their cell phones to even consider doing anything but texting on social media and having their favorite music delivered straight to their brains through headphones. By the way, I served in the Royal Navy, where I was told whistling was illegal because that’s how it is. the Spithead and Nore mutinies have spread. Taz Tarr

The Obligatory Earworm. Please. AbsolutelyCurtains