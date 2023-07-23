Gap vintage craze comes to the rescue as current sales decline | Fashion

ITake a look at the back of your wardrobe and you might be surprised to find some valuable fashion there. Not a forgotten Chanel jacket or a pair of Louboutins, but old sweatshirts and jeans. A new trend for vintage Gap has seen demand for department store clothing from the 90s and 00s soar.

In the Depop resale market, searches for vintage Gap rose 114% in June. On eBay, the number of items sold with Y2KGap listed has more than doubled in recent months. The retailer itself has also responded to the trend by launching its own Gap vintage collection online last month, unearthed by Sean Wotherspoon, an American vintage collector and retailer.

He collected his range of clothes made in the three decades of the 80s which he found in the archives of Gaps but also in flea markets and second-hand clothing stores around the world. Wotherspoon, a lifelong Gap fan whose mother worked at the local store when he was growing up in Ashburn, Va., said he wanted to show how many staple styles came from the chain. The range included men’s clothing and women’s clothing. His collection is sold out and more collaborations between Wotherspoon and Gap are planned.

The first phase of our partnership with Sean began in June and his carefully curated pieces around the world were so well received by customers that they sold out within the first two days online, says Christopher Goble, Head of Merchandising at Gap.

These high sales are in part due to a fascination with style and culture for decades. With denim, cargo pants and tracksuits all the rage, it would be odd if shoppers weren’t looking to purchase these items from one of the most successful stores of the era. Back then, Gap was affordable and high-quality, says Amy Bannerman, eBay’s Preloved Style Director. This has always been one of my favorite places to shop for t-shirts that stand the test of time. I have one that I bought about 16 years ago.

Founded in 1969 by Doris and Don Fisher in San Francisco, The Gap sold jeans and records. His name was a play on the generation gap. Aimed at teenagers and young people, the store was an instant hit and throughout the 70s and 80s the range expanded internationally. It was recognized as the place to buy quality basics at a price that parents liked, but with enough style to appeal to children.

The original Gap store on Ocean Avenue in San Francisco circa 1969. Photography: Krause, Johansen/Johansen Krause

In the 90s, there was a trend in fashion to mix designer brands and the high street that took Gap to a new level. Models like Claudia Schiffer and Naomi Campbell wore Gap head-to-toe on the cover of American vogues 100th issue in 1992. The company also began creating advertising campaigns that cemented its reputation as part of the zeitgeist of the times. Spike Lee modeled his khakis and everyone from Joan Didion to Kirsten Dunst and Madonna dressed in Gap denim.

The quality was great in the 90s and 00s, Bannerman says, much better than what’s on the high street now. They also had some unusual designs. I have a buttery soft Gap blouse style leather jacket bought in the 2000s that looks like a Rick Owens design.

Accessories designer Emma Hill joined Gap from Marc Jacobs in 2002. She left and became creative director of Mulberry in 2007.