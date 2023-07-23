Here’s how SC shoppers save $180 on a wedding dress or buy a MacBook for less than $850 | Business

In less than two weeks, South Carolina shoppers can buy a new MacBook for less than $850 or save $180 on a wedding dress.

The former is a good example of how to stack the savings at the three-day annual meeting in South Carolina. sales tax exemption which begins on August 4, which is a Friday.

The second is an example of the sweet spots for savings when sales tax is eliminated on certain categories of purchases this weekend.

The South Carolina tax exemption is something I’ve laughed at in the past because I’ve saved 6-9% sales tax varies by county is not really a sale. It’s a funny way for a state to sacrifice a few million dollars in revenue, and some the rules seem ridiculous, computers and shoes are zero-rated, but smartphones and glasses are not. And so on.

That said, the tax-free weekend can be useful if you’re making an expensive purchase of something that rarely goes on sale. A computer or a wedding dress would be good examples.

That’s when legally avoiding sales tax can turn into real money, especially in places like Berkeley and Charleston counties, where combined sales tax rates add 9% to most retail purchases.

Seemingly a back-to-school shopping event, the big savings during the 72-hour sales tax hiatus can be found on big-ticket items that fall into the allowed categories: clothing, shoes, computers, and bed and bath items, like bedding and towels.

Clothing is pretty much anything you can wear, including a wedding dress, suit, or even a wetsuit.

Same with the shoes. Expensive shoes matter. Ski boots too.

Considering the average wedding dress costs around $2,000, avoiding sales tax alone would save a budget-conscious bride-to-be $180 in Charleston County.

The tax savings are even better when combined with other discounts and promotions.

Take the example of a new Apple MacBook laptop. Depending on the version, base price ranges from $999 to $1,299. I’m going to focus on the mid-priced model with a 13-inch screen with the fastest chip on offer. It starts at $1,099.

With taxes, it would cost anywhere from $1,165 to $1,198 depending on the point of sale. Here’s a tip on how to get one for $849:

Pre-tax price drops to $999 if you qualify for Appleeducation pricing. This includes any purchaser employed by a public or private K-12 school or institution of higher education, as well as parents purchasing for students accepted or attending an institution of higher education.

School districts are among the largest employers in many South Carolina counties. Add in all the faculty and staff at colleges and universities, and the number of students heading to colleges, that’s a lot of people.

Then, through October 2, Apple is offering a $150 gift card on new MacBooks purchased directly from the company for buyers who qualify for the education pricing program. The way it’s structuredcustomers actually buy the gift card, but get that amount off the price of the computer.

So now the cost of the laptop is down to $849. Buying it on the weekend without tax would save an additional $51 to $76 in sales tax at that price. The additional $150 for an Apple Gift Card is added to the total purchase.

ADVICE: For Apple Education online pricing, visit apple.com/us-edu/store.

The big picture here is that the sales tax exemption can be the icing on the cake of strategically timed savings. The cake gets the lowest price available, through sales, discounts or promotions.

We all know that retailers frequently offer discounts well above 6-9%. If you plan to shop during the early August sales tax reprieve, it’s worth checking prices and looking for deals ahead of time.