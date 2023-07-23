Barbage: angry internet users react to Barbie as expected





Want to piss off a bunch of angry men on the internet? Just make an incredibly popular movie with a strong feminist message. It works like a charm. Greta Gerwigs Barbie did exactly that. While most people lined up around the block dressed in pink feather boas and sunglasses this weekend, the keyboard warriors took a different approach: Hate watching the summer movie and then upload it online. So here are some hilarious reviews of a completely harmless movie. And before reading the rest: SPOILER ALERT! Register to our free weekly Indy100 newsletter The infamous Ben Shapiro kicked things off by declaring on his YouTube channel that Barbie was a “s**tshow” and one of the worst movies he had ever seen. Blogger Jim Schembri wrote on Rotten Tomatoes: For the first 30 minutes or so, Barbie is a fun, light-hearted satire… Then the patriarchy stuff kicks in and the movie turns into a thinly disguised #metoo rant, trading comedy for the man and lots of confusing points about sexism. Meanwhile, Christian Toto wrote on the same platform: Margot Robbie, Ryan Gosling can’t salvage history captured by a man hating program. Comedy writer Aaron Gillies, who posts on Twitter under the handle @TechnicallyRon, took similar criticism from Letterboxd and put it on the movie’s poster. Go back to IMDB, and it’s pretty much the same thing. One account, nhsiposm, denounced the film’s radical views and called it a long, radical feminist rant presented in the guise of a fun summer blockbuster. Meanwhile, pat-394 said it’s a disgraceful piece of cinema unless you have some ideological bent, in which case you’ll love it. For everyone else: Avoid like the plague. And finally, we have to give some credit to jasonburnscorp for coming up with the title: Barbage. It’s good. He continues: Although initially pretty in detail, this Frankenstein trash can of a movie quickly turned into a radical feminist fair, mixed with corporate propaganda. Ken (the sworn enemy) never had a chance…because he’s a man…and men are bad…because they’re patriotic? Well, gloss over the fact that the last one doesn’t make sense, and just extend our thoughts and prayers to all those angry men at this difficult time. Never change, guys. Give your opinion on our topical democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help push this article up the indy100 rankings.

