I found the most beautiful midi dress from New Look – it’s so versatile that I grabbed it in every color





IT can be difficult to know what to wear in the changeable weather that summer usually brings. But one woman has insisted she’s found the perfect midi dress that’s so versatile it works hot or cold. 4 Joanna loved this ribbed midi dress so much she bought it in three colors Credit: tiktok.com/@gxsia

4 He clung to her figure in all the right places Credit: tiktok.com/@gxsia

4 Georgia also showed the New Look dress in black Credit: tiktok.com/@gxsia

4 And a gorgeous chocolate brown Credit: tiktok.com/@gxsia

In fact, Joanna loved the 22.49 New Look dress so much that she grabbed it in every color. “I found the most flattering dress, so I bought it in three different colors,” she wrote at the top of her TikTok video. The clip showed her trying on the sky blue sleeveless ribbed midi dress, before modeling it in chocolate brown and black. “These midi dresses are perfect,” she captioned her video. The dress has since launched in a new Mink color, which is 29.99, but the blue and brown one Joanna showed off is on sale for 22.49. “Wow these fit you so perfectly gorgeous girl,” one person commented on their video. ” They are great ! another added. Others shared their rave reviews on the New Look website, writing, “Love this dress, it’s flattering, great color, material seems good quality too, thickness is good and not thin. “I love the split side.” “Stunning cut!” another added. “Thick ribbed material, gives a nice shape, amazing for summer!! I will wear it to the office with boots or trainers! “Goes great with a sweater too. Perfect length for tall girls too! “Love this dress,” a third commented. “Feels of a nice quality, not too thick and heavy which would make it too hot. “Nice comfortable knit, nice shape and color.”

