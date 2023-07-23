‘Special Ops: Lioness’ release schedule





In 2004, after US military operations in Iraq and Afghanistan shifted to occupation and containment, the threat to military personnel also shifted from conventional military engagements to increased suicide attacks. At the time, the Marines used checkpoints across Iraq to detect weapons and contraband; practice, however, dictated that women were not searched by male soldiers unless a woman was present, leading insurgents to use women for smuggling and suicide bombings and thus leading the Marine Corps to reconsider checkpoint practices or, as a USMC report later described the effort, adapting to overcome Middle Eastern cultural sensitivities by using female Marines to engage with Iraqi and Afghan female populations. The result was the Lioness program, which attached Lioness and Women’s Engagement teams to ground combat units to better secure checkpoints. Taylor Sheri in the latest drama series, Special Ops: Lioness, premiering this weekend on Paramount+, takes the Lioness program forward into an alternate timeline where the scope of operations has expanded from search and seizure to espionage and assassination. (The actual Lioness program has also expanded, although in other areas, including running medical clinics, distributing medicine and humanitarian aid, and meeting in Afghan homes.) While the real-life program never included such swashbuckling thrills, television is its own historical animal and killing terrorists to prevent future 9/11 was clearly better ground than searching civilians for hours at a checkpoint. (However, we were sure that this last, very real activity was intense enough.) Real or not, the series is expanding the Sheridan verse for Paramount, which hopes to make it a hit TV event this summer. Here’s how to watch and when to check for new episodes. Paramount + How to watch Special Ops: Lioness The series will air on Paramount+ starting July 23. Each episode will be available on Sunday. How many episodes of Special Ops: Lioness are left? After the two-episode premiere on July 23, the series will run for another six weeks, with episodes airing on Sundays until the finale on September 3. Here is the full release schedule for Special Ops: Lioness Season 1. Episode 1: Broadcast from July 23 Episode 2: Broadcast from July 23 Episode 3: Airing July 30 Episode 4: Airing August 6 Episode 5: Airing August 13 Episode 6: Airing August 20 Episode 7: Airing August 27 Episode 8: Airing September 3 Deputy Editor Joshua St Clair is associate editor of Men’s Health magazine.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.menshealth.com/entertainment/a44566598/special-ops-lioness-release-schedule-paramount/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos