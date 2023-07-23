Fashion
From Alia Bhatt to Janhvi Kapoor: fashion hits and misses (July 17-23)
Each week, we offer you an overview of the best and worst celebrity looks days that have passed. While some celebs wowed us with their impeccable style, others made fashion faux pas and certainly could have done better! This week we have spotted many celebrities like Ali Bhatt, Ranveer Singh, Janhvi Kapoor, Parineeti Chopra, Sara Ali Khan among others.
Find out which look we liked and who missed out.
HIT – Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh
THE Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahaani the stars deliver back-to-back sartorial moments for the film’s promotional events. Recently, the duo were spotted in edgy outfits at an event in Mumbai. While Alia wore a pastel blue saree paired with a matching blouse, Ranveer donned an all-white pantsuit, including a turtleneck top, blazer and trousers. Alia accessorized her look with jhumkis while Ranveer kept it stylish with tinted sunglasses and casual sneakers.
MISS – Huma Qureshi
While we love coordinated outfits with matching prints, we also think it’s important to balance the look. Too many matching pieces can be a serious fashion mistake. The proof of the same is At Huma Qureshi final appearance in an abstract print dress with matching trench coat. We love her hairstyle and makeup, but unfortunately that’s not enough to save her look!
HIT – Kajol Devgan
The trial The actor is known for his sartorial prowess. As such, she was recently seen arriving at At Manish Malhotra fashion show in a sparkly ombre pink sequined saree. Kajol is definitely giving Barbie a run for her money with her desi Barbiecore cut. Plus, her straight pink makeup enhances her look even more!
MISS- Janhvi Kapoor
We love the prints, the sequins and the bling, but all three combined can prove to be a fashion disaster as seen with by Janhvi last look. While we love the fitted silhouette of the outfit which perfectly accentuates the Mil slender silhouette of the actor, we also despise the exaggerated look. There’s too much going on and we can’t make sense of it all.
HIT – Sarah Ali Khan
Easy, breezy and cool is how we would describe Sara’s outfit. THE Kedarnath the actor looked like the girl next door in this bright yellow mini dress with ruffles on the hem. She paired the look with casual sneakers and ditched other accessories, letting her outfit do the talking. With her braids done in a voluminous blowout, she kept her makeup minimal with pink tones.
MISS – Parineeti Chopra
You would think that Parineeti can’t be wrong when it comes to her fashion choices, but the City Diva B can also make us call the fashion police. In her latest look, she wore a mustard yellow midi dress paired with aviator sunglasses and gladiator sandals. While we love the color of her outfit, which is perfect for a sunny day, we’re not a fan of the oversized proportions of her outfit. They don’t flatter the actor’s curvaceous figure, to say the least.
HIT – Khushi Kapoor
Khushi is proving to be a fashion icon for the Gen-Z population. Recently, the Archies the actor was spotted wearing a head-to-toe black outfit, complete with a semi-sheer dress embellished with intricate embroidery and delicate sequins. She paired the look with a matching black bodysuit underneath. Styling her hair in a sleek mid-parted ponytail, she opted for nude makeup to round it out.
MISS – Rashmika Mandanna and Tiger Shroff
Rachmika and Tiger usually impress us with their fashion sense, but their latest appearance is not. While we appreciate the color blocked trend, the Majnu mission The actor’s outfit is proof that color blocking can go wrong by choosing the wrong shades on the color wheel. On the other hand, Tiger’s outfit is too disappointing for a night out on the town. The pair can also do better in terms of style!
