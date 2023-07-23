IN PHOTOS: How to dress for Kelowna’s luxury polo event this summer

The annual Kelowna Polo Classic will take on a special atmosphere on the August long weekend this summer.

“We’re trying to capture an esprit de corps,” said Stephen Duke, vice-chancellor of the Chain of Rotisseurs of Canada, told iNFOnews.ca. “We want to dress up a bit. It will be very hot, I’m sure, but I’ll wear a linen jacket or a polo shirt. We also want it to be a Kelowna event. There will be cowboy hats there, I’m sure. I could wear my own cowboy hat.

La Chaine is an international organization that promotes foodies, connoisseurs, hoteliers, restaurateurs, executive chefs and sommeliers in more than 80 countries.

It has 12 chapters (bailliages) across Canada, including one in Kelowna. He’s hosting this first day of the three-day polo tournament, in part to raise money for the 2024 International Young Sommeliers Competition to be held in Kelowna from October 14-18, the first time it’s been held in Canada.

“A lot of people don’t know there’s a Kelowna,” Duke said. “A lot of people don’t know there is a British Columbia. They will come here and find that we have very good wine.

“For a day at the Kelowna Polo Classic, it’s best to leave the kids at home and embark on an elegant and sophisticated adventure,” said the The Kelowna Polo Classic website says. “Arriving in style is essential, whether it’s taking an Uber, a taxi or even a luxury limo.

“To fully enjoy the elegance of the event, it’s advisable to leave the runner dads, daisies, jeans and bathing suits behind. Instead, opt for smart attire that matches the grandeur of the occasion. Don’t forget to bring your binoculars to witness every thrilling moment of the polo matches up close. And for ultimate comfort, pack a few folding chairs to ensure you have a comfortable place to enjoy the action and the beautiful surroundings.”

As for polo, the Okanagan Polo Club holds the tournament every year on the August long weekend and it’s usually the largest in the Pacific Northwest.

This year, after being approached by The Chain, the Okanagan Polo Club adjusted the schedule so that Sat. August 5 will be “the inaugural luxury social event of the summer,” according to the Kelowna Classic Polo website.

This means there will be an elite league game on Saturday, followed by awards and celebrations.

Another league game will close the competition on Monday.

“Walk around the event and socialize with other like-minded, fashionable people,” the website reads. “Stand out in the general hospitality area where you can learn about the chain and the Okanagan Polo Club.”

While polo is touted as the “sport of kings,” it really is a myth, Duke said. Still, it takes some income to afford horses and, especially on Saturdays, entry fees to what is billed as a luxury event.

“Women attending a polo match often opt for an elegant and sophisticated look,” the event’s website states. “A novelty hat is an essential accessory to complete the outfit. Adopt bright colors, whether in your summer dresses or through colorful accessories.









“For a more casual yet chic ensemble, you can choose a polo shirt paired with white denim. Comfortable flat-soled or wedge shoes are preferred for walking around the court. And of course, the company of friends is always welcome.

The event will include a cigar lounge, food trucks, themed bars with specialty cocktails, wine and more.

“Aside from networking and polo action, part of the entertainment is people watching,” the website says. “There will be a DJ, prizes for ‘best dressed’, ‘best hat’ and fun polo-inspired games.”

Instructions on styling options for men are included on the site.

“A man attending a polo match should dress smartly but comfortably,” he says. “Opt for a tailored blazer or sports coat paired with a crisp button-down shirt. Pair it with well-tailored trousers or khakis for a smart, polished look.









“Don’t forget to accessorize with a stylish belt and a pair of loafers or dress shoes. A classic hat and a pair of sunglasses will complete the ensemble, ensuring you’re both fashionable and protected from the sun.

Tickets are $75 per person or $125 for the VIP passes and are available here. Duke says they are selling well and are limited to 750.

But people interested in sports do not have to pay a lot of money.

The Chain only supports the north side of the field. Regular entry to the south side is open to all, free of charge, with food available for purchase, polo club member Jessica Wales told iNFOnews.ca.

The field, at 4444 Bulman Rd. near the Kelowna airport, is 180 yards wide, 300 yards long with goals 24 feet wide.

That’s enough space to accommodate nine football pitches, so there’s plenty of separation between the two groups of spectators.

On Sundays and Mondays, both sides of the pitch are open to everyone free of charge.









The schedule is still being worked out with about ten teams that should be split into two flights. The action will begin around 10 a.m. each morning and continue with around five games a day until late afternoon or early evening.

Players are rated. Beginners are ranked from -2 “goals” up to 10 “goals” for the best players.

This tournament will have two flights, or divisions. In the most advanced flight, the average player is ranked from two to four. In Vol B, the average player rating is zero.

At this level, each game consists of four 7.5 minute periods called chuckers. They usually run a few minutes longer because of penalties.

The horses are changed between each chucker.

“There aren’t many rules,” the Okanagan Polo Club website says. “The rules are there, first and foremost, to protect the horses, then the players and then to allow for a fair and organized contest.”

There are rules for how to carry the mallet (right hand only) and a concept called “the line of the ball” which controls how runners interact with each other as they run down the field trying to hit the ball through the bases.









“To stop someone with the ball, the defender can roll parallel and to the left side of the grip and either hook the other guy’s mallet to spoil his shot or take the ball for himself as long as he doesn’t endanger the other horse,” the club’s website states. “Remember, this can all happen at 30 mph.

“The second way to prevent a player from carrying the ball is to chase it. This is the biggest part of defensive play. To do this, the defending player mounts his horse in such a way that he pushes the other guy’s horse aside so that the ball now becomes free for the defender to take the ball. A start must be done safely.

In order to protect the horses, they are only ridden for one chucker per day, meaning riders need a minimum of four horses each for each match, so there will likely be around 200 horses, mostly thoroughbreds, in attendance.

For those who do not have their own horses and wish to learn the sport, they can play for free in the club’s practices with borrowed horses. But, Wales said, they have to get serious and after the first season they should hire or buy their own horses and equipment.

For more information on the Okanagan Polo Club, go here.









