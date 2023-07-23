Fashion
Blue Devil Graduate Spotlight: Laura Weinberg
DURHAM The past year has been busy for 2014 Duke women’s soccer graduate Laura Weinberg. She recently got married and started her own business. GoDuke.com caught up with Weinberg to talk updates about his life and his time at Duke.
GoDuke.com: You recently started your own business. Tell us a bit.
Laura Weinberg: I recently started a fashion consulting/styling business with a psychologically informed lens. His name is The Retail Therapist (@theretailtherapistmiami). I combined the learnings from my Masters in Mental Health Counseling with my love for fashion and sartorial aesthetics to create a business where I can help women transform from the inside out. I’ve always styled friends for events and coached them on what looks best on them, how to feel good about their choices, how to shop intentionally, etc., so I figured what better time than now to make it official.
My offerings include both bridal and non-bridal styling, and each session begins with a “retail therapy” session, where we discuss how the client can become more confident using fashion as a means of doing so. In addition to offering personal shopping and wardrobe consultations for unmarried clients, I have begun working with select South Florida brides to help them and their families bring their wedding vision to life!
In addition to bridal wardrobe style, I offer bridesmaids style, MOB/MOG style, honeymoon outfit and other additions based on individual customer needs.
GD: What prompted you to change careers?
LW: In 2022, I decided to redirect my career outside of my sales work at LinkedIn. I started my Masters in Mental Health Counseling at NYU to pursue a career as a psychotherapist. I currently work in private practice in Miami and see a wide range of clients with anxiety, depression, PTSD, etc.
Part of the reason I decided to make this transition is because of our work with Dr. Greg Dale – he made a deep impression on me and I look back on his work with our team with such fondness. Although I’m still new to the field and figuring out what my “niche” will be, I hope to be able to work with student-athletes to some degree…I think there’s no better time to do this given all the news about athletes dealing with mental health issues and being open about their experiences.
GD: When you were in school at Duke, did you try to help/give your friends/teammates fashion advice?
LW: I was definitely into fashion in college (I think Alex Straton and I tied for best dressed superlatives on the team!), but I didn’t explicitly start styling others until after I graduated and moved to New York.
GD: When you think back to your experience/time at Duke. What comes to mind?
LW: I consider my time at Duke one of the most formative years of my life. Along with meeting my current husband at Duke, my time with DWS has been truly spectacular, more than I could ever have asked for as a varsity athlete. Between the coaching staff and the teammates/friends I made at Duke, I can say with confidence that I wouldn’t be the person I am today without those experiences. Robbie demanded excellence and instilled in me a level of discipline and enthusiasm that I still carry with me today.
GD: Are you able to keep in touch with a lot of your Duke teammates?
LW: I still keep in touch with several DWS teammates – I was lucky to have many of them in Miami for my wedding! I also recently had a retail therapy session with former DSW star Kaitlyn Kerr, helping her redefine and elevate her personal style.
