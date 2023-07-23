Princess Charlene of Monaco’s vampy sheer leather dress declared a bold choice by royal fans





Princess Charlene of Monaco has earned her stripes as one of the best-dressed royal ladies, known for her eclectic style and daring fashion choices that often redefine the rules of royal style protocol. From vampy mesh to smooth leather, the wife of Prince Albert of Monaco’s unapologetic sartorial prowess is often hailed as visionary by fans of royal style – and the Akris royal leather dress to attend the German Club International de Monaco’s Jubilee Gala this week was no exception. WATCH: Princess Charlene of Monaco’s style evolution The 45-year-old former Olympic swimmer looked phenomenal in a patent leather A-Line Sheer dress from one of her most worn brands, Akris. Complete with a high scoop neckline in sheer black mesh, Princess Charlenes’ dress was adorned with shredded leather panels which turned into a full-length patent skirt. The Monaco royal exuded elegance in her vampy ensemble as she leveled up her look with a mesmerizing pair of diamond earrings. Completing her beauty glow, Princess Charlene wore a soft pink blush defined by gold bronzer, adding a touch of mascara and a frosty pink gloss. ©Twitter Princess Charlene rose to the occasion in a sheer shredded leather Akris dress Slicked to perfection, Princess Charlenes’ newly unveiled brunette pixie cut was styled with a neat side part. Regal style fans were wowed by the mother-of-two’s leather look, flocking to social media to share their thoughts on her biker-babe aesthetic. “A bold choice and I love it. I think she looks great. And I think they look really happy together,” wrote one fan, while another wrote, “Love it. It flatters her athletic shoulders. I also think her hair looks great like this.” MORE:Prince Albert and Princess Charlene of Monaco Celebrate 12th Wedding Anniversary With ‘Adorable’ Photo “Oh, what an interesting and unique choice. Wonderful, I love it ! added another, while a fourth added, “She makes the patent leather dress work. And her hair and makeup are perfect!” ©Instagram Princess Charlene donned another see-through dress earlier this week Princess Charlenes’ unexpected hair change from her platinum blonde pixie cut to a sleek and shiny chocolate brunette came as a big surprise to royal fans when she unveiled it earlier this year. ©Getty Princess Charlene at the Golden Nymph Awards, debuting her new hair Flaunting her new brunette hair, the South African royal had a very glamorous time at the ‘Nymphes D’Or – Golden Nymphs’ awards ceremony during the 62nd Monte-Carlo Television Festival. ©Getty Princess Charlene of Monaco wears a rainbow dress at the Monaco F1 Grand Prix Channeling Bond-girl glamour, the Monegasque royal debuted the designer’s silk Shantung v-neck dress on the red carpet. ©Getty The Monegasque royal family always look impeccable Featuring a plunging neckline and a full skirt, the royal’s sleeveless shirt dress was crafted in a rich slate-coloured silk.

