These iconic Levis jeans get a plant-based makeover





For over 150 years, Levi’s has remained a symbol of timeless style and quality. The brand is as much a symbol of American culture as the Statue of Liberty or the White House. Now, as the iconic Levi’s 501 jeans reach their centenary, the iconic brand is celebrating with an initiative that aims to redefine sustainable fashion. In a bold move toward a more eco-friendly future, Levi’s is introducing a variety of new styles, including the Plant-Based 501, the Selvedge hemp and cotton blend 501, and the Circular 501. These styles exemplify the brand’s commitment to pushing the boundaries of sustainability while maintaining the essence of John Wayne’s classic. A new era of sustainability Levi’s has been on an ongoing journey towards environmentally responsible development and these latest offerings represent the pinnacle of their efforts. The Plant-Based 501 is constructed from a minimum of 97% plant-based materials, which would have been unheard of ten years ago. The jeans are made with certified organic cotton, natural dyes, a plant-based patch and wood waste-derived ink. This eco-conscious creation responds to the urgent need to minimize the use of synthetic materials derived from fossil fuels and highlights the need to use renewable inputs in the manufacture of clothing. Features of Herbal 501 The attributes of Plant-Based 501 are simply revolutionary. The fabric is made from 100% OCS Certified Organic Cotton, which is dyed with Stony Creek Colors Vegetable Indigo. The denim color references the archival Levi’s X80 hue, paying homage to the brand’s rich history while embracing a more eco-friendly future. Every detail has been carefully designed to ensure the jeans are truly sustainable and eco-friendly. The back patch of the garment, for example, is made from a material known as MIRUM by NFW, made entirely from 100% bio-based and plastic-free inputs. Even the inner pocket bag is made from 100% cotton and printed with BioBlack TX, a plant-based black pigment derived from wood scraps, demonstrating Levi’s commitment to a circular, closed-loop manufacturing system. And after Levi’s envisions the Plant-Based 501 not just as a product, but as a stepping stone to a more environmentally friendly future. Paul Dillinger, Vice President of Design Innovation at Levi Strauss & Co, said: “We want to show what is possible. At the same time, we are challenging ourselves to move closer to a state where products like this represent more of a product line, and where they are not seen as the end game, but as a starting point that we want to move past next season and the season after. In addition to Plant-Based 501, Levi’s has introduced Selvedge 501 hemp-cotton blend, which continues the brand’s commitment to using alternative fibers, such as cotton hemp, to reduce environmental impact. Available in different hues and finishes for men and women, these jeans fuse premium selvedge fabric with the eco-friendly advancements of the Wellthread line. The Circular 501, originally launched in 2022, is made with a blend of organic cotton and Renewcell’s Circulose fiber, which incorporates recycled denim and other textile waste. According to the company, these jeans significantly reduce the use of natural resources and chemicals in the production process. By replacing synthetic elements with 100% cotton alternatives, Levi’s ensures the jeans are fully recyclable. Levi’s is still the same brand that appeared on the cover of Bruce Springsteen’s 1984 album Born in USA – now it’s just a little greener. Editors’ Recommendations





















Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.themanual.com/fashion/levis-501-jeans-debut-plant-based-materials/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos