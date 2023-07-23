Alessandra Ambrosio shows off a sculpted model body in a sheer fishnet dress as she parties with her friends on a yacht in Ibiza

Alessandra Ambrosio showed off her modeling credentials in a sizzling new album she posted on Instagram over the weekend.

The Brazilian bombshell, who rose to international fame as a Victoria’s Secret angel, went to a yacht party with friends off the coast of Ibiza.

She shared some snaps from the party with her nearly 12 million Instagram followers, writing, “I hear the drums ringing tonight…IBIZA.”

Ale, 42, attended the party in a sheer mesh mini dress that allowed her to fully show off her statuesque figure.

Arching her shapely legs in a pose reminiscent of a classic 1950s pin-up girl, she offered the camera her alluring stare.

Alessandra was surrounded by pals at the party, standing for a photo with a slap of friends which included YouTuberMatheus Mazzafera.

Entertainment was provided by Australian dance group Rfs Du Sol, who hosted PokerStars co-founder Mark Scheinberg behind the DJ booth.

The guest list was peppered with idols, including hairstylist Dominick Pucciarello and director of wholesale, marketing and public relations Daniel Urzedo.

Not pictured in Alessandra’s album washer model boyfriend Richard Lee, with whom she traveled to exotic locations, including her native Brazil.

Alessandra confirmed her romance with Richard when they were spotted having a romantic dinner in February 2021.

She was previously involved with Italian fashion designer Nicolo Oddi, who founded the Alanui brand with his sister Carlotta.

Alessandra shares her two children Anja, 14, and Noah, 11, with ex-fiancé Jamie Mazur who co-founded RE/DONE.

Jamie and Alessandra had been together for a total of 13 years and were even engaged before their eventual split in 2018.

Alessandra gave birth to her two children in Florianopolis and travels there frequently, making sure to post jealous snaps on her Instagram.

GAL Floripa, the swimwear line she plugged into her new Utah modeling snaps, derives the second part of its title from a nickname for Florianopolis.

In an interview with the Telegrapha few years ago, she revealed that she kept a summer residence in Florianopolis, which she named as her favorite place in Brazil.

“My whole family gathers there for the holidays,” shared Alessandra, who has a warm relationship with her parents and sister.