The former Arkansas governor looks great in these French handcuffs and charcoal suits, and a well-known menswear expert takes notice.

Asa HutchinsonThe well-tailored look debuts a video by Derek Guy, a menswear writer who is Twitter-famous as the menswear guy.Guy is all the rage lately for his funny, serious and kind yet honest views on menswear.

Guy is a fan of Hutchinson’s clothing choices on the campaign trail and is releasing a new campaign fashion video with praise for Hutchinson’s well-tailored suit and dress shirt which is just a little extra.

Joe Biden also does well in the video, where he is praised for his classic preppy casual look. Guy later returned to Twitter to note that Biden may have rickrolled us all.

something i didn’t mention in the video but thought about later is that biden’s outfit is good because it references legendary pop artists pic.twitter.com/uWHCaOXKNX dude derek (@dieworkwear) July 21, 2023

Mike Pence is criticized for his poor choice of socks. Robert F. Kennedy Jr.’s too-tight jacket and “dinky” tie earned him the dreaded “that’s bad” rating. Just like the casual look of Ron DeSantis. Black belt + black cowboy boots, it’s no, especially with a shirt “too big for his neck”.

While Hutchinson wins the top prize for being the top Republican presidential hopeful, he struggles a bit in other areas. He needs more donors to meet the criteria for participation in the Republican primary debates. And Hutchinson’s polls are still weak, although he does reach Connor Roy’s pass mark, with 1% support.