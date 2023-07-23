Here are our favorite fashion moments from the GMA Gala 2023





Whenever stars come together, one can only expect the best fashion moments. The recent GMA 2023 gala is proof of that. On July 22, the brightest Filipino celebrities gathered at the Marriott Grand Ballroom in Pasay City in the most glamorous outfits. From celebrating local design talent to showcasing stunning looks from international fashion houses, the gala was, by any measure, one of the most stylish nights on the Philippine entertainment scene. Below are some of our favorite fashion moments from the night. Bianca Umali (photo by Dennis Sulit) and Barbie Forteza (photo by Niceprintphoto)

Bianca Umali A golden vision. That’s what Bianca Umali served up overnight wearing a tube dress with gold lozenges and Swarovski crystal by Filipino designer Jose Antonio. Barbie Forteza Barbie Forteza ditched the elaborate details and embellishments and went with understated elegance with her custom mint ball gown by Filipino designer Ehrran Montoya. Heart Evangelista (Photo by Edward Berthelot) and Marian Rivera (Photo by @marianrivera/Instagram)

evangelist heart For the event, the Heart Evangelista wore a couture piece from Fench Schiaparelli. The dress, designed by Daniel Roseberry, was part of the brand’s Spring/Summer 2023 haute couture collection. A Bulgari necklace added sparkle to the look of the Vogue 100 muses. Marianne Rivera GMA Networks Primetime Queen Marian Rivera looked truly immaculate in her white pleated gown courtesy of New York-based brand Danielle Frankel, styled with jewelry by Messika. Anne Curtis (Photo by Luis Ruiz) and Vice Ganda (Photo by @migotilyomanila/Instagram)

Anne Curtis When it comes to timeless looks, trust Anne Curtis. For her appearance at the 2023 GMA Gala, the actress donned a strapless white dress from YSL and teamed it with delicate jewelry from Tiffany and Co. Deputy Ganda Television host and comedian Vice Ganda knows how to make a grand entrance. For her GMA Gala debut, singer Rampa wore a shimmering gown paired with a dramatic feathered cape by Filipino designer Neric Beltran. Kyline Alcantara (Photo by @itskylinealcantara/Instagram) Celeste Cortesi (Photo by Andrei Suleik)

Kyline Alcantara Living out her mermaid fantasy, Kyline Alcantara wore a design by Parisian brand Jacquemus. The look, first seen on the label’s Fall 2022 show, was both romantic and contemporary with its appliques and straps. Heavenly Courtesy Celeste Cortesi marked a new era in her career as an Official GMA Sparkle Artist with her gala appearance. The former Miss Universe Philippines wore an Anthony Ramirez hooded dress with a plunging neckline and ruched design. Michelle Dee (Photo by @rapyuphotos/Instagram) and Bea Alonzo (Photo by Char Tinio/Niceprintphoto)

michelle dee Michelle Dee represented power and class. For the event, the new Miss Universe Philippines donned a structured look by Filipino designer Mark Bumgarner. Bea Alonzo Bea Alonzo looked like a true grande dame in her corseted dress with a draped skirt. The newly engaged actress demonstrated that elegance shouldn’t be complicated and that it’s all about celebrating natural beauty. Hello, readers! Do you have a story you would like us to feature? Send us a message on Facebook , instagram , ICT Tac And Twitter and let’s talk about it.

