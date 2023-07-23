Fashion
Match Play Challenge returns in fascinating fashion for season seven
The highly anticipated Match Play Golf Challenge made a triumphant return to the golf calendar on Saturday, marking the start of season seven at the prestigious 71-Par Entebbe Club.
This qualifying round brought together golf enthusiasts from all over, who set off at dawn to compete for a place in the first round of the Challenge.
The day saw an impressive turnout on the course, with 201 players engaged in intense one-on-one competition on the green, each vying to secure their place in the next stage of the Challenge.
After an exhilarating battle on the course, golfers headed for the radiant experience of the 19th hole. At the 19th hole, the majority of guests adhered to the dress code, as they showed up in white outfits.
The guests were treated to a memorable evening, which began with themed cocktails. The delicious experience continued with an exquisite variety of delicious food and captivating music, setting the stage for the draws that would shape the excitement of the next five months.
The night was a fusion of old and new faces of winners. Andrea Kagombe won two trophies for closest to the pin and as runner-up in Women’s Group B.
Other notable winners include Lawrence Walakira who took over as he received his award from UBL Chief Financial and Strategic Officer Eunice Waweru after winning Men’s Group A with 70 goals while playing H/C 4, Ellias Katwebaze, Men’s Group B winner who scored 63 goals and Professor Robert Ejiku who came second in Men’s Group B playing H/C 14 and scoring 66 among others.
Christine Kyokunda, took to the podium with the East African Bashment Crews’ Anthem of Fire and with overwhelming enthusiasm congratulated the golfers and their partners on the successful launch of the seventh edition of the Singleton Golf Challenge.
Kyonkunda went on to point out that the enduring partnership that has lasted for six years has indeed turned into a family of golfers. She reassured golfers that this season would be exceptional, as the merger of Singleton and golf guarantees unprecedented times.
I can’t tell you how thrilled I am that we’ve kicked off season seven of the Singleton Golf Challenge, to a whole new high. I am proud of this partnership which, over the years, has turned into a family. I want to assure you that it’s going to be a good season, she said.
The evening came alive with the talented DJ Nyoowe, who took golfers and guests on an enchanting musical journey, encompassing nostalgic hits from the 90s to current highs on the Ugandan charts.
Familiar tunes like Ricky Martins Leaving lavida loca and Elements Fou De Toi filled the air, but it was Fire Anthem, the East African Bashemnt crew’s hit song that had everyone dancing and dancing excitedly.
With determination and skill, 64 pairs emerged victorious and qualified for the first round scheduled for August 12, just two weeks from qualifying, at the iconic Entebbe Club.
game format
The Match Play Challenge (also called The Singleton Challenge) was inaugurated in January 2017 at the Entebbe Club and was designed to encourage golfers around Kampala to play on courses outside the city, and at the Entebbe Golf Course in particular.
The challenge is played on a four-ball best-ball match play format. Each month’s winning pairs move on to the next stage until the challenge finals.
Isaac Mariera and John Muchiri won the first edition of the challenge. The female pair of Peace Kabasweka and Sheila Kesiime won the second edition in 2018. Richard Lutwama and Robert Busingye won the third edition in 2019 while Innocent Nahabwe and Luwum Adoch won the 2020 edition.
The 2021 season could not be completed due to the Covid 19 pandemic, but action returned for season six in 2022 which saw Philemon Akantuhurira and Patrick Ndase become champions.
