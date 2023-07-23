Brian Harman wins the Open in Hoylake in dominant fashion

Content of the article
HOYLAKE, England While everyone was trying to imagine reasons Brian Harman wouldn’t win the Open Championship, the American journeyman refused to stop showing the world why he would.
In an age where golf is gambled with guaranteed money and exclusive playing opportunities to elevate its biggest stars ever higher, Harman proved there was a lot to be said for the game’s romantic notion of everyone showing up on a par on Thursday. And Thursday was the last time anyone equaled the giant 5ft 7in killer who beat the best players in the world at Royal Liverpool all week, and a rainy Sunday finished the job at 13 under par, six shots ahead of a group of players including great champions Jon Rahm and Jason Day.
His first major Harmans championship and the Georgia natives’ third win in 340 career PGA Tour starts.
I always had the belief that I could do something like that. It’s just when it takes so long that it’s hard not to let your spirit falter, like maybe I’m not winning anymore, Harman said after the victory. I am 36 years old. The game is getting younger. All these young guys coming out, hitting a mile, and they’re all set to win. Like when is it going to be my turn.
In a week that saw the usual mix of Open Championship weather, Sunday turned out to be the wettest day of them all. There is a theory in golf that the worst conditions offer the best chance of catching a fleeing leader.
Yesterday was supposed to be terrible, and I went out and the weather turned and it was fantastic weather, all things considered, Harman said. So today, I look at the forecast, and I’m like, what do they know, and I come out here and it’s Armageddon. It was bad. It was really tough. I’ve never done very well in the rain. It’s just always bothered me. I was really proud of how I hit the ball in the rain today.
If there was ever a silver lining from the hunters, it was when Harman found a gorse bush with his par-5 fifth hole drive, making his second bogey on the opening holes and cutting the lead over Masters champion Rahm to three strokes.
Those hopes were quickly dashed when Harman bounced back with a birdie on the par-3 sixth hole. His only bogey on the back nine came on the par-3 13th hole and, again, he bounced back with a birdie on the 14th. During his career, Harman struggled to close on Sundays, but that wasn’t the case this time around as he continued to navigate a Royal Liverpool course which requires more strategy and execution than most other courses in the open rotation.
He won by six, it’s not like he won by two or three, Rahm said. He won by six, so none of us really could have done anything. None of us could have done anything.
After receiving the Claret Jug on the 18th green, Harman was offered an umbrella before addressing the crowd at Hoylake, but declined.
No thanks, I had an umbrella all day, Harman, a well-known outdoorsman, began. I have to thank my wife, my family back home, I miss them and can’t wait to see them tomorrow. First, I’ll pour myself a few pints of this trophy here, I believe.
Later, during his winners press conference, Harman was asked to give some details:
Do you have something specific in mind that you’re going to drink from this jug?
Guinness.
This evening?
This evening.
Harman took the lead for the first time on Friday, shooting a six under 65 to head into the weekend with a five-shot advantage that would never be threatened. A three-under 69 on Saturday kept the lead at five heading into the final round. Anyone coming to the course on Sunday expecting to see Harman put the lead back in the field on the final day would be disappointed.
In a sport unique for having no competitors playing defense, the Harmans golf game was built well to defend a lead over the past two days at Hoylake. The 36-year-old entered the week ranked second on the PGA Tour avoiding bogeys, dropping a shot just 12% of the time. He also placed fourth in scrambling and 10th in sand saves. As Harman has proven all week, he’s outstanding on the short-range greens, making 90% of putts within 10 feet for the season. His first blemish at this distance this week didn’t come until the 13th hole on Sunday, where a missed seven-footer for par reduced his lead to four strokes. He finished the week making 59 of 60 putts from 10 feet.
Rahm (70), Day (69), Tom Kim (67) and Sepp Straka (69) tied for second at seven under.
Rory McIlroys major championship drought will reach 10 years as the 2014 winner at Hoylake finished tied for sixth at six under with Emiliano Grillo after both shot 68s on Sunday.
Corey Conners shot his worst round of the week on Sunday, a five of 76, and finished tied for 52nd at four. Canadian Open champion Nick Taylor missed the cut.
What the past few seasons lacked in drama it made up for in message. The enduring charm of this major championship is the simple understanding that not everything is meant to be controlled.
It shouldn’t escape your notice that the kind of logo that sits on the stands is forged by nature, and it is, R&A boss Martin Slumbers said this week. I think one of the beauties of The Open Championship and the way I inherited it from my predecessors and the way I do it is that we don’t fight nature. We let nature do it.
The same goes for sports in general. Athletes have become brands and superstars have become megastars, but on Sunday Brian Harman reminded everyone that the outcome has nothing to do with any of that.
After doing the second bogey yesterday, a guy, when I was passing him, he said, Harman, you don’t have the rocks for that. It helped. Yeah, that helped a lot.
