Fashion
Victoria Silvstedt raises the temperature in a white cutout dress as she heads to dinner in St Tropez
Victoria Silverstedt caused the temperature to soar in a white cut-out dress as she headed out to dinner in St Tropez on Saturday.
The Swedish model, 48, showed off her glamorous outfit while enjoying a sumptuous dinner at Snquier in France.
She slipped into a white dress with a plunging neckline that featured silver embellishments on the skirt lining.
The bombshell showed off her tanned legs and added frame to her waist with a pair of silver strappy perspective high heels.
She looked sensational as she strutted down the cobbled streets showing off her incredible physique.
Victoria is enjoying a well-deserved break on the French Riviera as she was spotted sunbathing earlier this month at the Eden Roc hotel.
She paraded her washboard abs in a busty white bikini while relaxing in her luxury hotel.
She then slipped into a pair of hot denim pants and a cream cropped top, while increasing her height in a pair of yellow heels.
Victoria has a long-term relationship with Maurice Dabbah, who is dubbed as one of Sweden’s wealthiest businessmen.
Maurice has 25 years of experience in international real estate investments and as a large real estate portfolio in New York and Europe.
He is a founding partner of Empire Resorts, which developed the Monticello Casino & Raceway.
The couple once again spent the summer on the French Riviera, with Victoria, including high-profile events, including the Cannes Film Festival.
Victoria enjoyed a long time in the spotlight after being chosen to represent her country in the Miss World pageant in 1993.
After her pageant days, the Scandinavian stunner was scouted by Hugh Hefner and became a Playboy Playmate.
Since her career took off, Victoria has modeled for some of the world’s most prestigious fashion houses, including Chanel, Dior and Valentino.
Despite the glamorous veneer of her lifestyle as a young model, she revealed there was a dark side in a recent interview with Female First.
Victoria said: “I started modeling in Paris at a very young age when I was 18, I remember starving myself to fit into clothes.
“It was an amazing experience, but you know, I’ve done shows for Valentino, Chanel, so it was really prestigious.”
