





Where are the men’s golf majors in 2024?



The big 2023 season is over, and Jon Rahm, Brooks Koepka, Wyndham Clark and Brian Harman have written their names in the history books by winning one of golf’s hallowed tournaments. But where will the four defend their titles next year? The Masters Or: Augusta National, Georgia, USA

When: April 11-14

Defending Champion: Jon Rahm

Scholarship 2023: $18 million Get excited because the first major of the year is always exciting! Jon Rahm will defend the green jacket in a rapidly changing landscape for professional golf, as the workings of the merger between LIV Golf and the PGA Tour become clearer. Rahm became the fourth Spanish player to win the Masters last year, and his victory came on what would have been the 66th birthday of legendary two-time champion Seve Ballesteros, winner in 1980 and 1983. I didn’t know how the emotion was going to come to me until I fired the third shot on the 18th, said Rahm, whose first major win came at the 2021 US Open. The story of the game is a big reason why I play and Seve is a big part of that story. For me, doing it on the 40th anniversary of his second Masters win and his birthday was incredibly meaningful. American PGA Championship Or: Valhalla GC, Louisville, Kentucky, USA

When: May 16-19

Defending Champion: Brooks Koepka

Scholarship 2023: 17.5 million Get excited because the Toe site of Rory McIlroy’s last big win in 2014, Valhalla has hosted some of golf’s biggest events, including the 1996, 2000 and 2014 PGA Championships and the 2008 Ryder Cup (which Europe lost). It is located in Louisville, Kentucky, and was designed by Jack Nicklaus, opened in 1986. The course has a unique design, with a par 5 with two fairways, a par 4 with an island green and a horseshoe-shaped 18th green. Over the decades Nicklaus has returned to update the design, and the club has replaced the turf and rebuilt the bunkers as recently as 2022. U.S. Open Or: Pinehurst Resort & Country Club (Course #2), North Carolina, USA

When: June 13-16

Defending Champion: Wyndham Clark

Scholarship 2023: $20 million Get excited because Pinehurst No.2 is one of the most famous courses in world golf; it is the only course to have hosted the USGA’s five most important events: US Open (1999, 2005, 2014), US Womens Open (2014), US Amateur (1962, 2008, 2019), US Womens Amateur (1989) and US Senior Open (1994). Martin Kaymer last won the US Open here, in 2014, but it’s probably best known as the course where Payne Stewart won his third major in 1999 two months before his death in a plane crash and qualifier Michael Campbell became the first Challenge Tour graduate to win a Major, beating Tiger Woods in 2005. Inaugurated in 1907 and designed by Donald Ross, Pinehurst is considered his finest work and he continued to perfect it until his death in 1948. The course is famous for its exceptionally challenging upturned plate green complexes, a signature of Ross’ designs. The Open Or: Royal Troon, Ayrshire, Scotland

When: July 18-21

Defending Champion: Brian Harman

Scholarship 2023: $16.5 million Get excited because the Royal Troons Old Course was founded in 1878, extended to 18 holes 10 years later and redesigned by five-time champion James Braid ahead of his first Open in 1923. It will host its 10th Open in 2024. Designed in the traditional round-trip fashion of the Old Course at St Andrews, the Troons test begins with a smooth opening through some of the most striking links at any Open venue, and ends with a back nine as difficult as any finish in the world. Troon most recently held the championship in 2016, when Henrik Stenson won in a brilliant duel with Phil Mickelson, with the two setting scoring records.

