Fashion
Brian Harman wins first mainstream fashion major at Open Championship 2023
On Sunday, the Royal Liverpool Golf Club brought steady and unrelenting rain. But Brian Harman, who has been steady and relentless all week, battled through tough conditions to claim the 151st Open Championship.
There were a few tough moments in the final round, but thanks to an under-70 and the lack of a real charge from those behind him in the standings, Harman finished under 13 and won his first major by six strokes in Hoylake, England. That ties Shane Lowry in 2019 for the third-largest winning margin at an Open since 2000, behind Louis Oostuizen (seven strokes) in 2010 and Tiger Woods (eight strokes) in 2000.
A quartet of players Jon Rahm, Jason Day, Tom Kim and Sepp Straka finished second at seven under.
Harman still had to hit the shots to close it, but the whole back nine felt like a crowning achievement. The 36-year-old bogeyed the 13 to drop to 11 under and four ahead, but a birdie bomb on the 14 was the dagger, and a small birdie on the 15 was the icing on the cake.
For good measure, Harman moved up and down from a greenside bunker for the par 18, a fitting conclusion to a life-changing week for the southpaw.
I can’t take it. I’m over the moon, Harman told NBC’s Mike Tirico, while holding the Claret Jug in his right hand. I’ve worked hard all my life, and I’m going to enjoy this one.
The start of the Sunday round echoed that of Saturday. Harman pushed his approach into the rough at second, bogey there to drop to 11 under. Then a blocked tee shot on the fifth par five saw his ball end up in a gorse bush, forcing Harman to take an unplayable lie and a subsequent penalty stroke.
A bogey from there dropped the American to 10 under, just three shots ahead of Rahm.
Still, Harman remained unfazed and responded with long birdies in the seventh and eighth. At the time, it was all about whether anyone would find a way to hit double digits under par and get Harman to sweat a little.
It never happened.
Rahm, facing much tougher conditions than he faced in his eight under 63 on Saturday, hit a few loose iron shots and was visibly frustrated with his inability to move. It is his first second-place finish at a major and his eighth top-five finish at a major since 2018.
Day, with a birdie chip-in in the ninth, looked like someone capable of a late rally. But the Australian only managed one more birdie for the rest of the course. Meanwhile, former world No. 1 Cameron Young, Harmans’ final group partner, and England’s Tommy Fleetwood fought hard on the greens throughout the day, finishing 67th and 46th respectively from the field in strokes gained.
Fleetwoods’ misfires were particularly painful to watch for partial spectators, who were hoping for the first English winner at an Open contested in England since Tony Jacklin in 1969.
Kim and Straka reached seven and eight under respectively, with several holes to play late, but neither could go further than that. For both, however, it is a career-best result in a major.
After three consecutive birdies from the third, Rory McIlroy stalled at the turn. He finished tied for sixth, alongside playing partner Emiliano Grillo at six under, and the Ulstermans’ search for that elusive fifth major will continue until the 2024 Masters.
As for Harman, the victory has many layers of meaning. For one, it’s his first on the PGA Tour since the 2017 Wells Fargo Championship. Plus, it all secures him a spot on Team USA’s Ryder Cup.
But above all, it means one thing: Brian Harman is the Champion Golfer of the Year.
Sources
https://themessenger.com/sports/brian-harman-wins-first-major-in-dominant-fashion-at-the-2023-open-championship
