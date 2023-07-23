



Women’s Top 30 2023: How the Army fared against projections Sun 23 Jul 2023 | Kenny DeJohn | College

Army Women’s College PHOTO BY JOHN STROHSACKER Brigid Duffy earned second-team All-American honors as a rookie. Before USA Lacrosse Magazine takes a look at what lies ahead in 2024, our team of staff and contributors decided it was worth taking one last look at 2023. After all, you need to look at the most recent results before making any projections for what’s to come. To do that, we’ve gone through the top 30 men’s and women’s lacrosse teams, what went right, what went wrong, and what we should all think about this team season. Was it successful? A failure? A mixture of the two? You’ll find out about our thoughts over the next month. WOMEN’S ARMY LACROSSE Nike/USA Lacrosse Preseason/Final Top 20 Ranking:Uncategorized/17

Record 2023: 15-4 (8-1 Patriot League) WHAT WAS GOOD An 11-game winning streak to start the season put Army on the map. Their 9-5 win over Rutgers on Feb. 25 helped the Black Knights earn a spot in the Nike/USA Lacrosse Top 20, especially after a 12-10 win over Jacksonville nine days earlier. The Army beat the Navy (twice), a huge achievement considering the program picked up its first-ever win over the Mids last year. The exceptional play of rookie Brigid Duffy was a key element of the success. The star of both sports earned second-team All-American honors in midfield after producing 56 goals, 26 assists and 90 tie checks. The Army defense was 35th nationally with 10.53 goals per game and helped the program to its first-place finish in the NCAA Tournament. WHAT WAS WRONG The army fell back to Earth as its program accelerated. A 14-13 loss to Yale on April 4 ruined the Armies’ perfection bid, then the Black Knights fell to Loyola 11 days later in convincing fashion, proving that even the rise of the Armies isn’t enough to dethrone the best Patriot leagues yet. Army again lost to Loyola a few weeks later in the Patriot League title game, although it was a closer performance at 13-8. The Army’s season ended a week later against James Madison in the NCAA Tournament. HIGHLIGHTS OF THE SEASON Beating Rutgers was when Army showed it was for real, but one of the last memories of the 2023 season will be Army’s reaction to securing a general Sunday offer from the draft. VERDICT Few saw this type of breakout happen in Michelle Tumolos’ second year in office, which made her a major hit at West Point. Duffy’s emergence as a freshman also gives the Black Knights one of the best players in the conference for the next three years.

