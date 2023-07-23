Stacey Dooley makes a VERY bold fashion statement in a strapless top – and fans are divided





Stacey Dooley sparked a strong reaction from fans over the weekend when she shared a gorgeous selfie. Taking to Instagram on Saturday, the mother-of-one posted a candid photo of herself wearing a strapless white top. The fiery-haired beauty, 36, accentuated her simple outfit with a trio of stunning accessories. ©Instagram The presenter wore funky sunglasses She donned a pair of timeless gold hoop earrings, a delicate gold chain necklace and a pair of elegant oval-shaped tomato red sunglasses. On the hairstyle and make-up side, the Shine The presenter highlighted her naturally pretty features with a radiant highlighter balayage and wore her flowing tresses in a 2000-inspired spiky bun. Stunning! © Getty Stacey always looks flawless “Heading to pasta in a white tank top,” the former Strictly Come Dancing champion wrote in her caption. Fans and friends were quick to draw attention to Stacey’s insanely risque outfit. Stunned by her decision to wear white, one fan noted, “Ooooo you’re brave, this could go wrong,” while a second joked: “Ready for Minnie’s bib?” Meanwhile, other fans reassured Stacey. “Well, it could be a new trend that is catching on, a bolognese ‘effect’ camisole [red heart emoji] Possibly the hottest trend this year lol,” one remarked, while a second added encouragingly:“Shit! Enjoy it. Worry about boiling the wash in pasta-encrusted clothes tomorrow!” WATCH: Kevin Clifton comforts baby girl Minnie in adorable update Stacey’s evening comes after she shared an extremely honest insight into her life as a mother for the first time. Talk to The sun in a new interview, the presenter admitted she was back and forth on the idea of ​​having a sibling for Minnie because she thought she was “failing” at being a mom. “You know what’s hilarious? You’re so tired and sometimes you really feel like you’re in the trenches, it’s a fog and you’re just trying to figure it all out,” she explained. ©Instagram Stacey welcomed Minnie in January Stacey, who shares baby Minniewith partner Kevin Clifton, went on to say: “I think I’d like to have more babies. But I said to Kev the other day, ‘You don’t want to do it again?’ And he was like, ‘Are you crazy? You are tired. I don’t know how people have four children. I’ve had one and I’m completely failing.” Stacey and Kevin welcomed their bundle of joy on January 10. The duo shared the news of their little one’s arrival with an adorable Instagram photo with a handwritten envelope addressed to “Minnie’s parents.” Stacey and Kevin have been together since 2018 “Our daughter is here. My little masterpiece! I’m COMPLETELY OBSESSED. Love you Minnie, I love you Kev,” Stacey wrote while Kevin added, “Our daughter is here. The most beautiful thing I’ve ever seen. So proud of you @sjdooley. I love you Minnie, I love you Stace x.” The couple has been on cloud nine ever since. During an appearance on The only showStacey effusively congratulated her toddler, telling hosts Emma Willis and Jermain Jenas: “Honestly, it’s like I’m the first woman to have a child. I’m so dramatic! “I’m just completely obsessed. I’m head over heels, she’s magical. I’m good as gold and she’s just a delight. I’m biased, aren’t I? But she’s just the love of my life and I’m just reconciled to her.”

