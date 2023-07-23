Christie Brinkley, 69, looks stunning in an off-the-shoulder wedding dress





There is no dress occasion Sports Illustrated model Christie Brinkley can’t get up, and on Saturday the blonde-haired beauty pulled out all the stops to liven up the 2023 Hamptons Polo Match & Cocktail. The glamorous actress opted for a dreamy bridal look to bring Bellissima, her vegan and organic Prosecco line to Social Life’s Bridge Hampton polo this weekend. Angelic in a silky sundress, the 69-year-old looked ageless as she slipped into a charming bardot maxi dress with romantic puff sleeves, a lettuce hemline and a lovely gathered bodice. © Steve Sands/Shutterstock Christie looked angelic in an off-the-shoulder floral dress Christine teamed her ivory dress, adorned with a print of pastel bouquets, with a boho embellished handbag. © Steve Sands/Shutterstock Christie looked lovely as she brought her vegan prosecco to the Hamptons Christine added strappy sandals and gold accessories to complete her Hamptons aesthetic while sporting a bouncy blow-dry that looked straight out of the 80s – one of his most iconic styling eras. © Steve Sands/Shutterstock Christie unveiled her Social Life magazine cover It’s not the first time this week that the mother-of-three has paid tribute to her modeling years. On Friday, Christine took to Instagram to share snaps from an ’80s photo shoot, in which she wore a timeless white linen shirt and matching pants. The 69-year-old captioned the post, “If you kept your clothes from the #christiebrinkley collection from the early 80s, they would still be relevant today! These are the kind of pieces I’m looking for today so I can keep them forever by incorporating them into my number! It’s #sustainablefashion, right?” © Steve Sands/Shutterstock The model looked timeless in her summer ensemble Fans wasted no time in sharing their love for the throwback post. One follower wrote, “Certainly!! This look is timeless, never goes out of style!” Another added: “She looks amazing then and now.” MORE:Christie Brinkley, 69, flaunts supermodel curves in super figure-hugging dress see stunning photo While a third wrote: “You look just as stunning today!” WATCH: Christie Brinkley shares secrets to her age-defying looks Christine remained a style muse well into her 60s, and her daughters Alexa Rae, 37, and Sailor, 25, have followed in their mother’s fashion footsteps perfectly. Last month, Christie left her fans stunned as she posed for an editorial shoot alongside her lookalike daughters. Christie, Alexa and Sailor looked like sisters in the black and white photo as they posed in matching oversized shirts, and fans were quick to comment on the striking family resemblance. The mother-of-three shares her eldest daughter Alexa with her ex-husband Billy Joel, to whom she was married from 1985 to 1994. While she shares her son Jack with Richard Taubman, to whom she was married from 1994 to 1995.

