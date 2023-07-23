Joy-Anna Duggar skips dad Jim Bob’s strict dress code as she shows off her bare arms in a tight tank top during a getaway





JOY-Anna Duggar completely swept away the strict dress code imposed by her father, Jim Bob, during her family getaway. TheCounting Onalum shared footage from his family trip to Glenwood Caverns Adventure Park in Colorado. 5 Joy-Anna Duggar went with her family on a trip to Glenwood Caverns adventure park – breaking her father’s rules in the process with her outfit Credit: YouTube/FollowtheForsyths 5 Jim Bob Duggar established a strict dress code for his children Credit: TLC 5 Joy-Anna wore a black tank top on her roller coaster ride Credit: YouTube/FollowtheForsyths In the clip, Joy-Anna, 25, joined her children – Gideon, five, and Evelyn, two – on the roller coaster rides. Joy and her husband, Austin Forsyth, 29, are also parents to a two-month-old newborn, Gunner James. The former TLC star pointed the camera at herself as she donned a black tank top and denim jeans. During the ride, she showed off her long bare arms as her brunette hair whipped through the air. Much like her older siblings, Jinger, 29, and Jill, 32, Joy seemed to be breaking the rules as the Duggar family observes a strict dress code which generally only allows women to dress modestly and wear dresses. One of the hard and fast rules set by parents Jim Bob, 57, and Michelle, 56, is not allowing women to flaunt their legs or dress revealingly. The patriarch’s conservative rules included a ban on nose rings and the re-enrollment of children in public school. JOY REBELS This isn’t the only time the 19 Kids and Countingstar ex has rebelled against her parents’ conservative dress code. Most read in Entertainment Earlier this month, Joy-Anna documented her road trip and posted it on YouTube. She went on a family vacation with her brother Jed, 24, his wife, Katey Nakatsu, 24, and their two children: Truett, one, and their newborn daughter, Nora. They decide to take a trip to Wyoming to visit Yellowstone National Park for ten days. Upon arriving in Wyoming, the family spent a day near Grand Teton, where Joy and Giden rode a roller coaster. She broke her family’s rules of modesty by wearing skinny jeans and a long-sleeved tan shirt, which said Colorado on the front. SPEND TIME WITH JOY In early July, the star took to Instagram and gave fans a glimpse of what she does on a typical day after waking up. Standing in front of a mirror, she teased cleavage while wearing a green and white blouse with palm leaves. The mum-of-three also modeled a pair of very baggy jeans. Joy said, “I get my kids up, get their clothes ready, open the curtains, help them get dressed, which they normally do on their own.” She teased her ass as she opened the curtains in her house. Joy accomplished many tasks – from getting her kids ready for the day to making waffles – dressed in her casual attire. 5 Joy-Anna wore baggy jeans and a teasing neckline while rocking a shirt with palm leaves on it earlier this month Credit: Instagram/joy4site 5 Joy-Anna’s sister Jill Duggar is also known for breaking the rules – she wore a nose ring and showed her bare arms while wearing a floral shirt Credit: Instagram/jillmdillard

