Why women’s races follow a different pattern for me – Rouleur

I was a little bored, to be honest, joked Lizzie Deignan when asked why she picked the intermediate sprint points halfway through the opening stage of the Tour de France Women. The British rider then went on to explain her unexpected sprint, explaining that she was in the right position and thought she might be able to maintain the speed and try to form a breakaway afterwards. Joke or not, however, Deignan’s point still stands. The first half of the opening stage of the Tour de France Women was, as Ashleigh Moolman Pasio also said, boring.

It’s easy to criticize the lack of racing action from the comfort of the sofa watching the peloton suffer around Clermont-Ferrand in near-30-degree heat and dismiss the defensive racing as lazy or boring. Admittedly, this was a very different dynamic to recent stages of the men’s Tour de France, where the struggle for riders to make it to the breakaway lasted well over 50 kilometers in some cases. However, stepping back and analyzing from a broader perspective of the sport as a whole, there are understandable reasons for the vastly different feel women’s races have compared to the men’s equivalent.

The first thing this can be attributed to is, plain and simple, the SD Worx effect. For the past eight years, the Dutch team has been the dominant team in the women’s peloton. It all started at the end of 2015 when the team was called Boels-Dolmans. At the time, Lizzie Deignan (then Armitstead) won the Women’s World Cup and became their first road race world champion. Then in 2016, the team was ranked number one in the world, winning 38, which was 24 more than the team in second place.

Even with riders like Deignan leaving in subsequent seasons, Boels-Dolmans still retained his number one spot. A trio of Dutch riders won: Anna van der Breggen, Amy Pieters and Chantal Blaak. They were a force to be reckoned with in any race, doling out WorldTour victories between them. Despite fewer wins for the team in 2019, a small disappointment with their exorbitant standards, strength through depth and consistency still left them at the top of the team standings that year for the third consecutive year.

Out of competition in 2020 as not being a WorldTeam, the Dutch team then returned to the top of the standings in 2021 as a reformed SD Worx. With a younger roster, they picked up 18 wins, including six from Demi Vollering, who is a shining example of teams’ ability to sense potential and develop it. With Vollering at the helm, SD Worx also topped the WWT rankings last year and are set to do so again in 2023, bolstered by prolific winners like Lorena Wiebes and Lotte Kopecky, the latter of whom eventually won the opening stage of the 2023 Tour de France Women in their ranks.

The history and strength of the teams is intimidating and can often deter other riders from attempting to challenge the status quo in the women’s field. Sometimes it feels like an SD Worx victory is already a foregone conclusion before the race. Speaking after the first stage of the Tour, Deignan explained: I think in men’s cycling you see these dominant riders like Pogaar and Vingaard and in our races it’s pretty clear who the favorites are too. It was inevitable what happened today [SD Worx winning] so it was going to be a suicide mission for the break anyway, I guess everyone is playing it safe.

Ashleigh Moolman Pasio, an experienced climber who rides for AG Insurance-Soudal-Quick Step shared a similar sentiment to her colleague, commenting that there seems to be some sort of risk aversion mentality in the women’s peloton.

Everyone thinks how hard it’s going to be every day. It’s a difficult Tour, there’s a lot of climbing, tomorrow it’s 2600 meters of climbing so I think everyone has that in mind but I was quite surprised how slow it was at the start but the final was difficult, explained Moolman Pasio. It’s frustrating because it’s the biggest stage for women’s cycling, so just being in a breakaway, even if it’s only for a few miles, is good for the team.

I was really surprised. Everyone obviously knew that SD Worx would control it, but it was a bit disappointing, no one tried because of its good exposure. Deignan also pointed to the development of women’s cycling as an important factor in the different racing dynamics in the women’s peloton compared to the men’s peloton. The minimum wage for female cyclists on Womens WorldTour teams was only introduced in 2020 and was the first key step in allowing cyclists to train full-time as professional athletes. While WorldTour teams are allowed a maximum of 20 riders on their roster, the majority still only have the budget to employ 13-15 riders and there are currently only 15 Womens WorldTour teams. Additionally, there are only six riders allowed per team in WWT races compared to seven in the men’s field.

More importantly, nothing obliges the continental teams to pay their riders, and a recent survey by the Cyclists’ Alliance showed that the Tour de France Women includes many riders (about 20% of the peloton) who do not earn a decent salary and can have another job and study at the same time.

Because we are still in the infancy of women’s cycling, we don’t have the depth strength that the men have, we also have one less rider on each team in the races, which makes the difference, Deignan said. The British rider pointed out that the problem is not always that smaller teams don’t want to go on a breakaway, but also that WorldTour teams rarely allow a big time gap between the peloton and the breakaway because they don’t have the strength to control it.

If you have the confidence to give a three-minute break because you have three Ellen van Dijk-type riders in your team, for example, then it’s possible and you have the engine power to bring it back, she explained. At the moment, however, the Ellen van Dijks of the peloton are rare in women’s cycling. It will achieve it thanks to investment and thanks to the minimum wage and in five years it will be a different dynamic.

Immense progress has been made over the years in women’s cycling, but as Deignan said, it will take time for the sport to fully develop. While it may be easy to compare it directly with the male equivalent, it’s important to remember the history of each sport and consider its impact on running styles.

While the men have had a Paris-Roubaix and a Tour de France for centuries, those races have only become opportunities for the women’s peloton for two years. Women’s cycling is always building its own racing style and narrative, and should have the time and space to do so. It is true that the first half of the first stage of the Tour de France Women was nothing like the men’s race, but that’s because this sport really has nothing to do with men’s cycling. At the end of the stage, the battle for victory and the yellow jersey still kept us all in suspense, even if the race took a little longer to start.