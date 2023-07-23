Hailey Bieber looks ethereal in a white silk and lace gown as she’s joined by stylish friend Lori Harvey for dinner at Lucky’s in Malibu

Hailey Bieber was the epitome of elegance as she stepped out for dinner at Lucky’s in Malibu with girlfriend Lori Harvey on Saturday.

The influencer, 26, stunned in a delicate white lace and silk sleeveless dress which she paired with white sandal heels.

The model who recently put on an eye-catching presentation while stepping out with hubby Justin Bieber accessorized her sophisticated ensemble with gold hoop earrings and a matching gold anklet.

She wore a delicate glam for the evening, with just a light touch of blush adorning her cheeks.

Meanwhile, Lori, 26, looked classier than ever in an army green t-shirt and dazzling skirt to match.

She completed her look with a chic brown handbag and a pair of nude heels.

Her husband Justin, 29, was absent from the outing.

The couple recently had dinner together on Wednesday.

The model wore it in a silky white mini dress with exposed cutouts in the back and front as she made her way through New York with her hubby following close behind.

Her eyes were stylishly shielded behind trendy ’90s-inspired sunglasses, and were just one of many incredible accessories that embellished her look.

The latest sighting comes months after Justin canceled all of his 2023 tour dates following a series of postponements.

When he previously delayed performances in 2021, he revealed the move was necessitated by his battle with Ramsay Hunt Syndrome.

The condition caused Justin facial paralysis, which he went viral for showing off to his fans on social media.

In February, when he revealed he was dropping the 70 shows he had scheduled for this year, he shared that he needed to “take some time off to rest and get better.”

He revealed on his Insta Stories, “After resting and consulting with my doctors, family and team, I went to Europe with the aim of continuing the tour.” I did six live shows, but it really cost me a lot.

The pair’s sighting came just a day after Hailey dropped a photo where she not only showed off her skincare routine using products from her Rhode Skincare brand, but also flaunted her incredible figure in two photos of herself wearing bikinis.

“Little summer energy so far,” the model captioned her July 18 Instagram post.