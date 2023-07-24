SDCC’s Her Universe Fashion Show: Into the Contest, Camera and Costumes with Ashley Eckstein, Hot Topic and the Winners





Once again, fashion ruled at Comic-Con International: San Diego. We’re not talking about cosplay or adorable comic book designers (amazing as they are!), we’re talking about the annual Her Universe fashion show. Popverse’s Ashley V. Robinson and Illianna Gonazelez-Soto were in the crowd (and backstage!) Thursday night for the ninth annual Her Universe Fashion Show – a geeky couture journey orchestrated by founder Ashley Eckstein into the hearts and souls of our inner fandom, as displayed on the bodies of incredible and talented designers and models. This year, the theme was “100 Years of Disney” – something Eckstein knows something about as the voice of Star Wars’ Ahsoka Tano, and also the self-proclaimed “biggest Disney fan” of all time. (And Eckstein made sure to note that the Her Universe fashion show was done in full SAG-AFTA compliance under the current actor’s strike rules.) After the event, Popverse’s Ashley V. Robinson got to chat with Eckstein (a familiar face at Popverse!), Hot Topic’s VP of Brand Marketing Andrea Lewis, as well as this year’s Fashion Show Jury Winner Rachel Patterson and Audience Winner Raeven K. about the contest, the camaraderie and yes… the costumes. “We work so hard and when it happens it’s really like a dream,” Eckstein told Popverse, “and the next day you wake up and you’re like, ‘Did we just do that?’ ‘Did that just happen?'” Watch our full interview with Ashley Eckstein here:

“After[ the Fashion Show] I work with the team and the winners,” Lewis tells Popverse, “when they launch the collection to really set up the marketing for them and give them that platform and introduce those designers to the world.” Watch our full interview with Hot Topic’s VP of Brand Marketing, Andrea Lewis, here:

“My design was inspired by a 1986 vinyl record called Totally Minnie that I had as a kid,” Patterson revealed to Popverse of her winning design, “and Minnie and the 80s, in my mind, they just – they just go together. These two have to go together! “” Watch our full interview with Rachel Patterson, winner of the Ninth Annual Her Universe Fashion Show, here:

“[Storm] consistently appear powerful no matter what you put her in” Raeven K. shares with Popverse the comic book inspiration behind her Mistress of the Elements design, “so no matter what costume she’s in, she’ll always look stylish. She’s always going to be in control and she’s always going to be an amazing leader. She’s just such a good leader, oh my! Watch our full 5-minute interview with Her Universe Fashion Show’s ninth Audience Winner Raeven K. here:

The winners of the Her Universe Fashion Show will design a collection for Hot Topic and the Disney Parks and the Her Universe Fashion Show will return to San Diego Comic-Con next year for its 10th anniversary. . Popverse will provide wall-to-wall coverage of Comic-Con International: San Diego 2023, featuring a team of top writers, editors, and video producers every five days (and nights), as well as before the show. You can follow this and several other panels with live reports from Popverse’s San Diego Comic Con. And of course, we have already announced the news of the SDCC 2024 dates.

