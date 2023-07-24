Emily Ratajkowski Breaks Instagram With Totally Sheer Ruffled Cutout DressObsessed!





Emily Ratajkowski is known for her incredible body and sensational photos which she frequently posts on her timeline, but this time the model has taken it to a whole new level. On July 12, Emily posted a three-part slideshow wearing a white ruffled keyhole-cut dress, showing some major skin! The Inamorata founder snapped the snaps at Michael Rubins’ all-white party on July 4, as she captioned the sultry photos as follows: ‘Sometimes you just have to wear the dress and be that girl. Thanks @michaelrubin, we had so much fun. To date, the post has garnered over 1.5 million likes and thousands of comments complimenting Emily’s look. The star was clearly in the mood for a good time, as she can be seen making her way through the entire attention-grabbing party. The mother-of-one is known for constantly breaking the internet with new trends and styles. She recently surprised fans and showed off her new hair color by dyeing it all a fiery red hue. While most celebrities opt for a lighter, softer color for the summer, Emily decided to step out and create a unique shade. With her beauty in this searing hairstyle, we won’t be surprised if we see more people embracing this trend. There’s only one question we ask ourselves after seeing her new hairstyle: is there anything Emily can’t pull off? The 32-year-old arrived in style for the all-white, star-studded 4th of July party hosted by billionaire Fanatics CEO Michael Rubin. The event saw plenty of A-listers in attendance, including Kim Kardashian, JLo, Beyonce, and more. Emily matched the color theme by donning a sheer ruffled maxi dress by Barragn that had cutouts and slits throughout, with just her white thong showing. While the dress might be considered super risque to wear, we know Emily loves a good, edgy fashion moment. Every successful woman needs one of these stylish work bags Splash News Emily teamed the figure-hugging outfit with a chain shoulder bag and a delicate diamond necklace. She kept her hair very simple and let it flow naturally, while her makeup consisted of nude lip liner and brown eyeshadow. The podcaster continued to treat his fans after his jaw-dropping post about ruffled clothes. She took to Instagram a few days later to flaunt her new hair transformation. The photo carousel was captioned “Gone red,” as she posed in various close-ups while wearing a black bodysuit with an extremely plunging neckline. Fans raved in the comments section expressing how much they loved Emily’s new look. One fan wrote, “You are so fascinating.” Another user said, “An absolute smoke show!!” with the starry eye emoji. We absolutely have to agree with this comment, because Emily has killed off all her summer styles this year!

