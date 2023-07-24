An outdoor fashion show causes a stir

The end of a rainstorm made Jackie Kragel a perfect afternoon stroll in a denim jumpsuit. And leather chaps. And a few other outfits.

The Palmer resident – a striking 6ft 2in tall figure – captured the attention of many peers and strangers as he modeled the clothes of five designers at the third annual Alaska Fashion Week outdoor parade Saturday in downtown Juneau. Appearing for the first time in any setting as a model, Kragel accessorized with jewelry she made in her own studio and displayed at a fashion market after the show.

Jackie Kragel wears a fur-trimmed alpaca cape at the outdoor Alaska Fashion Week runway show in downtown Juneau on Saturday. Kragel, a Palmer resident appearing in her first fashion show as a model, wore outfits from five different designers during the two-hour show, along with jewelry she made in her own studio. (Mark Sabbatini / Empire Juneau)

“I was like ‘what the hell – if I want to be a designer, I might as well be a model,'” she said shortly before the start of the show as she stood amid shelves of clothes in a nearby store converted into a fitting room.

Kragel said she was given instructions on proper modeling techniques and had the chance to rehearse them the night before the show.

“Most of the time I was watching the facial expressions they were making,” she said.

The show was the star event of the three-day fashion week, which also included receptions and markets at various locations in Juneau, as well as a dinner and photo shoot at Taku Lodge on Friday.

L.A. couple Chameleon Cooper-Lykes, left, and Demetrius Lykes show off “Adam and Eve” outfits at the Alaska Fashion Week outdoor runway show in downtown Juneau on Saturday. (Mark Sabbatini / Empire Juneau)

A total of 26 models presented outfits from around 20 designers at the show – some fitting both descriptions – along Ferry Way opposite the Marine Park. The models were a roughly equal mix of residents of Juneau, other parts of Alaska, and out of state, while the criteria for the designers was Alaskan ties and sustainability.

Vintage vehicles filled the parking spaces along the street closed for ambience, while a crowd of more than 100 residents, tourists and other observers watched the two-hour procession under skies that turned less cloudy until a few rays of sunshine peeked through at the end.

Models prepare to walk along Ferry Street during the Alaska Fashion Week outdoor runway show in downtown Juneau on Saturday. (Mark Sabbatini / Empire Juneau)

The designers chose the models they wanted to display their fashions. Zia Boccaccio, CEO and creative designer of Alpaca International’s Juneau location, said Kragel was an obvious choice to showcase a large white fur-trimmed cape that was among the store’s featured garments.

“It’s a very careful process to profile the collection, profile the hair color, profile the body shape to better show off the design,” Boccaccio said. “Having it is the perfect vehicle for showcasing clothing.”

Kragel said her interest in Alaska Fashion Week was sparked in May last year when she met Cordova Pleasants, the event’s founder.

“I fell in love with her sustainable fashion mindset,” said Kragel, who works as an easements specialist for the federal Natural Resources Conservation Service. This includes “trying to eliminate ‘fast fashion’ where they spin so much and it’s child labor, slave labor.”

Cordova Pleasants, founder of Alaska Fashion Week and owner of Resolute Boutique in Juneau, tells the show audience about the jewelry made and worn by Jackie Kragel, one of the models in Saturday’s show. (Mark Sabbatini / Empire Juneau)

Practicality and adaptability were also very much on the designers’ minds as organizers said the parade would take place outdoors regardless of the weather.

“It doesn’t matter what you wear‚ it’s how you wear it…it’s fashion as a way of life in Alaska,” said Sheryl DeBoard, who showcased clothes by Artbug Studio in Fairbanks. “Yesterday there was a woman who got off that plane wearing six-inch heels. I mean, she was on a boat last week dip-net salmon, and today she’s in Juneau.

But while the general mentality is “anything goes,” that’s not a hard and fast rule in choosing modes, DeBoard said.

“I wouldn’t do feathers – although in fact people will say feathers are waterproof, down is not.”

More than 100 residents, tourists and other observers line Ferry Way to watch the Alaska Fashion Week outdoor parade in downtown Juneau on Saturday. (Mark Sabbatini / Empire Juneau)

Kragel, who said she’d be interested in bringing home any outfits she’s exhibited — if not necessarily as everyday attire — said she agreed that state of mind is a key factor in whether clothes are suitable for the weather.

“You say ‘I’m a tough wit’ and you can make anything work,” she said.

Which isn’t to say that Alaska’s expertise and practicality are thrown to the wind. Pleasants told the crowd just before the show started – 30 minutes past its scheduled time – that organizers were doing their best to coordinate the show’s splashes with those of Mother Nature.

“We definitely spoke to all the pilots we knew this morning and they said at two o’clock that we would be ready to go,” she said, referring to the rain which had stopped falling by then.

• Contact Mark Sabbatini at [email protected] or (907) 957-2306.





