Meet UNK’s Wes Ferguson, the Midlands Male Athlete of the Year





It took a while for Wes Ferguson to join the track team. He ran cross country for all four years at Fremont High and was on the spring golf team as a freshman and sophomore. Then he was convinced to try to follow his junior year and went out and won the state A 800 class in 2018. Five years later, he is the top middle distance runner in NCAA Division II. Ferguson won his third national 800m title for UNK in May. The Midlands College Male Athlete of the Year for the 2022-23 season still has one more season with the Lopers and could run on bigger stages. “My goal going (to UNK) was to see if I could break a school record or two,” Ferguson said. “Then it just kept going up and I got a lot better than I ever thought I would.” Ferguson, whose best 800 in high school was 1:52.85, holds seven program records at UNK. For the indoor season, that includes the 600 (1:15.96), 800 (1:47.16), and 1000 (2:23.80), which broke the DII all-time record. People also read… His personal best in the 800m came two months ago at the outdoor nationals, where he set a meet record of 1:45.46. “He loves being on our team,” Loper’s coach Brady Bonsall said. “He’s developed gradually over time. I think a lot of it is putting on that team uniform and competing for his team and with his teammates.” Ferguson wasn’t heavily recruited out of high school, but found the right coaches and the right person at UNK. Outdoor national championships are the latest example. Ferguson ran the 1,600 relay which broke the program record (3:08.56) in addition to his meet record in the 800. In this race, Ferguson raced against a CSU-Pueblo runner who had previously run the third fastest time in DII history. But Ferguson took the lead with about 300 yards to go and pulled away on the stretch. Ferguson said he has no time in mind at nationals. “National fixtures are a bit different,” he said. “Usually I just live the win and put time aside and let whatever happens happen. “And it ended up being my fastest race ever.” At the time, it was the fastest 800 by an American in 2023. It also allowed Ferguson to compete at the U.S. Outdoor Championships in Eugene, Oregon earlier this month. Ferguson entered the encounter with the eighth fastest time in the event and advanced to the first round. Then he opened his eyes with a powerful finishing kick to win his semi-final. At least he thought he had won. A few minutes after the race, officials disqualified Ferguson from the final because he entered the lane on the opening curve of the race. “There was a bit of surrealism,” said Bonsall, who added that Ferguson beat the DI champion and an Olympian in that semifinal. “But hopefully he came away realizing he can compete with the top guys.” Ferguson has that perspective. The biggest disappointment, he said, was not having had the opportunity to race against the top riders in the final. “It was really fun no matter what happened at the end,” Ferguson said. “I knew I was able to compete with these guys no matter what my division label was or where I was from. Everyone wanted the same thing. I was ranked in the top 10, so I didn’t see myself as an underdog.” Going forward, Ferguson will use this “as motivation for the year ahead.” As well as looking to add to his national titles, 2024 is an Olympic year. Being part of the Olympic trials made its way onto Ferguson’s radar. “At least with the trials next summer I’ll just have to patiently wait another year and then give it my all,” he said.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://omaha.com/sports/college/meet-unks-wes-ferguson-the-midlands-mens-athlete-of-the-year/article_3b93b3c8-28b0-11ee-bbb6-437392485cef.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos