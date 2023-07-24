Fashion
Princess Rajwa’s Best Fashion Moments
The newest member of the Jordanian royal family, Rajwa Al Saifalready making waves with her fashion-forward style, following in her mother-in-law’s footsteps Queen Rania. Luckily for fans of her aesthetic, Rajwa, now Princess Rajwa Al Hussein after her royal marriage to Crown Prince Hussein of Jordan, will definitely start appearing more regularly with the Jordanians. Here, Princess Rajwa’s best fashion moments so far.
July 13, 2023
In Sun Valley, Idaho, Rajwa looked chic in an all-denim outfit by Alaa and chunky white sneakers.
June 30, 2023
In a post celebrating Eid al-Adha, Rajwa wore a Zara print top. “In the name of Rajwa and myself, Adha mubarak to you and your families!” Prince Hussein wrote on Instagram.
June 1, 2023
For her royal wedding, Rajwa wore a custom Elie Saab dress and a new tiara. Her the wedding tiara had a hidden messagearabic inscription Rajwa min Allah, which translates to “the hope of God”, a play on his name, Rajwa, which means hope.
June 1, 2023
A rear view of her wedding dress.
All the best photos from Princess Rajwa’s wedding
June 1, 2023
For the evening reception, Rajwa changed into a Dolce & Gabana dress from their Alta Moda collection.
May 23, 2023
For her pre-wedding henna party, she wore a gorgeous gold and white outfit by Saudi designer Honayda Serafi.
Serafi said Arab News “When I first got the call, I was extremely happy and proud to be part of this unique and historic moment. What I’m particularly proud of is communicating the love story between the Crown Prince and Rajwa in the design itself.” She added that Rajwa “wanted to wear something very modest and something from the Saudi culture, but with a modern twist. She wanted the piece to be very stylish, and she also wanted it to be white.”
April 28, 2023
In the blink of an eye, Queen Rania posted for Rajwa’s birthday, she was wearing a pink blouse and high waisted jeans.
March 12, 2023
For his future sister-in-law Princess Iman’s weddingRajwa wore a stunning yellow dress by Roksanda.
March 7, 2023
Celebrate Princess Iman’s weddingRajwa wore a traditional fuschia and bright orange nadji dress by Art of Heritage.
More photos from Iman’s henna party
October 18, 2022
For her first royal engagement, Rajwa went out with Hussein to see an exhibit on Jordan’s Hashemite history at the Royal Hashemite Court. For the occasion, she wore a white, black buttoned skirt, and carried a Gucci bag.
August 31, 2022
To celebrate Queen Rania’s birthday, Rajwa looked chic in a Rosetta Getty shirt dress.
August 18, 2022
In a third portrait shared by the Royal Hashemite Court, Rajwa wears a white midi dress by Andrew Gn.
August 18, 2022
In another portrait, Rajwa wears a Sara Roka blouse and a printed skirt.
August 18, 2022
For her official engagement photo, she channeled Kate Middleton in a blue Costarellos dress.
August 17, 2022
During her very first royal appearance announcing her engagement to Prince Hussein, Rajwa wore a beautiful abaya embroidered by Orient 499a Lebanese brand.
