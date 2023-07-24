Connect with us

The Best Sundresses for a Busy Summer Day (And Yes, They All Come With Pockets)

 


Just because it’s summer doesn’t mean our social lives have slowed down! If anything, were busier than usual. From camp drop-off to iced coffee runs and from work to weekend trips, we were constantly overwhelmed by the sweltering heat! As we often don’t have time to change between races, we have to anticipate by dressing day and night.

Our preferred solution? Summer dresses. Easy to wear for the summer, these flowing dresses keep We cool when temperatures are anything but. You can throw on a sweater in the office or add a jacket on a chilly night while keeping the same base layer.

Below are nine summer dresses that you can style in casual or dressy settings. And they all come with pockets, a must have for any girl on the go!

Anrabess Cutout Tiered Maxi Dress

ANRABESS Women 2023 Summer Sleeveless Cutout Maxi Dress Crew Neck Tiered Flowy A-Line Sundress With Pockets 507-bai-S White

ANRABESS Women 2023 Summer Sleeveless Cutout Maxi Dress Crew Neck Tiered Flowy A-Line Sundress With Pockets 507-bai-S White

ANRABS

Benefits

The inconvenients

WEACZZY Short Sleeve V-Neck Midi Dress

WEACZZY Summer Dress for Women Casual Short Sleeve Black Dresses Wrap V-Neck Party Dress with Pockets, Black, Medium

WEACZZY Summer Dress for Women Casual Short Sleeve Black Dresses Wrap V-Neck Party Dress with Pockets, Black, Medium

WEACZZY

Benefits

  • super comfortable

  • Flattering

  • Lightweight

The inconvenients

Merokeety V-Neck Flutter Sleeve Midi Dress

MEROKEETY Women's Short Sleeve Smocked Midi Dress

MEROKEETY Women’s Short Sleeve Smocked Midi Dress

MEROKEETY

Benefits

The inconvenients

Amazon Essentials Ruffle Midi Dress

Amazon Essentials Women's Fit and Flare Flowy Twill Dress, Yellow/Pink, Petal Print, XL

Amazon Essentials Women’s Fit and Flare Flowy Twill Dress, Yellow/Pink, Petal Print, XL

Amazon Essentials

Benefits

  • It smells like the sun!

  • On sale

  • Comfortable

  • Flattering

The inconvenients

Grace Karin – Long dress with ruffles and spaghetti straps

GRACE KARIN Women's Spaghetti Strap Maxi Dress Boho Summer Dress Ruffle Sleeveless Swing A-Line Cami Dress Smocked Waist with Pockets Green L

GRACE KARIN Women’s Spaghetti Strap Maxi Dress Boho Summer Dress Ruffle Sleeveless Swing A-Line Cami Dress Smocked Waist with Pockets Green L

GRACE KARIN

Benefits

  • High quality

  • Gorgeous

  • Flattering

The inconvenients

YATHON Spaghetti Strap A-Line Mini Sundress

YATHON Women's Casual Dress Sleeveless Cotton Summer Beach Dress A Line Spaghetti Strap Sundress with Pockets (YT090-Navy Florals 08,M)

YATHON Women’s Casual Dress Sleeveless Cotton Summer Beach Dress A Line Spaghetti Strap Sundress with Pockets (YT090-Navy Florals 08,M)

YATHON

Benefits

  • Over 20,000 reviews

  • Flattering everywhere

  • Can dress up or down

The inconvenients

OFEEFAN Swiss Polka Dot V-Neck Short Sleeve Mini Dress

Women's Dresses with Pockets Women's Spring Puff Sleeve Dresses 2023 Pink M

Women’s Dresses with Pockets Women’s Spring Puff Sleeve Dresses 2023 Pink M

OFEFAN

Benefits

The inconvenients

Dokotoo Puff Sleeve Mini Dress

Dokotoo Women Summer Sun Dress Spring Tunic Dress Round Neck Lantern Solid Color Short Sleeve High Waist Pockets Mini Short Shift Dress for Party Gray Large

Dokotoo Women Summer Sun Dress Spring Tunic Dress Round Neck Lantern Solid Color Short Sleeve High Waist Pockets Mini Short Shift Dress for Party Gray Large

Dokotoo

Benefits

The inconvenients

The Drop Brit Women's Ruffled Maxi Tent Dress, Mushroom, S

The Drop Brit Women’s Ruffled Maxi Tent Dress, Mushroom, S

Drop

Benefits

  • High base

  • Elegant

  • On sale

  • Fluid

  • Comfortable

The inconvenients

