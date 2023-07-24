Kentucky men’s basketball rookie commits to college. The choice was not in the UK.

Another Kentucky men’s basketball rookie class of 2024 is off the board.

And again, the choice was not the Wildcats.

Ahmad Nowell a combined custody who is ranked as a four-star recruit and the No. 36 player nationally in his class by the 247Sports Composite announced his commitment to UConn on Sunday afternoon.

Nowell, who announced his decision live on YouTube channel 247Sports, picked UConn from the final four which also included Tennessee, Georgia Tech and Kentucky.

A 6-foot-2, 190-pound player (measurements via Rivals), there was reasons to be optimistic regarding the recruitment of Nowells by John Calipari and the British program.

Nowell plays for the same Imhotep Institute High School basketball team in Philadelphia and Travel Basketball Program (Team Finals) as current British freshman Justin Edwards.

Nowell and Edwards were teammates at Imhotep, and Edwards told the Herald-Leader earlier this month that he was in touch with Team Final while the program was being played at Peach Jam, the prestigious end-of-season Nike EYBL event.

A scholarship offer was only extended to Nowell by the UK in late April, and it came with good reason.

A strong, stocky guard with a high engine, Nowell was an escape regular season player on the Nike EYBL Tour: Recorded 13.7 points, 5.0 rebounds and 4.8 assists per game on 40.7% three-point shooting and 83.9% free throws in the team final on four saves in the regular season.

In six games at Peach Jam, Nowell averaged 12.0 points, 6.0 assists and 4.8 rebounds. He also averaged better than one steal per game.

When I first saw him in second grade, the immediate impression was how physically mature he was, Owen McCue, an associate editor of the Philadelphia basketball-focused publication City of Basketball Love told the Herald-Leader.

He looked like a college guard then and continued to get stronger and he definitely uses it to drive to the basket, creating separation for shooting and defensively. He also has a lot of maturity in his game. He is fundamentally sound and plays in control.

It also seemed likely that the UK was to receive an official visit from Nowell during his college basketball recruiting.

Early on, a schedule was discussed that could have Nowell traveling to Lexington ahead of Peach Jam, an event in which he and Team Final reached the quarter-finals.

This visit, however, never materialized.

It was also clear that Nowell planned to make his college announcement soon after Peach Jam ended: he told reporters at the event that he would be engaging on July 23.

But despite a late recruiting push from Kentucky, which came in person both on the Nike EYBL Tour and in Philadelphia, the Cats are still left empty for now when it comes to incoming backcourt players for next season.

The UK’s only commitment in the Class of 2024 remains four-star center Somto Cyril, who plays in the Atlanta-based Overtime Elite league.

Nowell’s decision to reject Kentucky is also a rare recent recruiting lapse for the UK in the Greater Philadelphia area: Edwards, Aaron Bradshaw, DJ Wagner, Kareem Watkins, Jacob Toppin and Lance Ware have all suited up for the Wildcats in recent seasons in the area.

Kentucky men’s basketball head coach John Calipari, far right, talks on the phone while watching an AAU basketball game July 6 at the Nike EYBL Peach Jam tournament in North Augusta, SC Calipari was joined at the game by Britain’s assistant coach Chin Coleman, second from right.

Kentucky mens basketball 2024 recruiting efforts

The Kentucky men’s basketball program currently has 16 scholarship offers for players in the Class of 2024, but not all offers are created equal.

Some belong to players like Nowell, who have already committed to other schools or have announced they are no longer considering the UK.

Others are held by players with open recruitment. As mentioned earlier, the Somto Cyril Center is the UK’s only commitment for 2024.

Here’s a look at every player with a UK scholarship offer in the Class of 2024, and where their recruiting stands with Kentucky.

PG Tahaad Pettiford committed to Auburn in February.

PG Travis Perry recently says Rivals that he has made official visits to Michigan, Purdue, Cincinnati and Ole Miss, and plans to make further visits shortly after the live recruiting periods.

SG Tre Johnson has a final list of six schools: Alabama, Arkansas, Baylor, Kansas, Kentucky and Texas. He took an official visit in the UK in January.

SG Ian Jackson committed to North Carolina in January.

SG Billy Richmond’s father played for John Calipari in Memphis in the early 2000s, and Richmond plays for the same Camden (NJ) high school that produced ex-Cat Lance Ware and current Cats Aaron Bradshaw and DJ Wagner.

CG Boogie Fland has so far made official visits to North Carolina, Michigan and Indiana. Fland is expected to visit the UK in early September. The UK is in the final list of eight schools for Fland.

CG Ahmad Nowell committed to UConn on Sunday.

SG Isaiah Elohim paid an official visit to Kansas in February.

SF Naas Cunningham does not have the UK among his last five schools Duke, Kansas, Memphis, Rutgers and UCLA.

SF Karter Knox included Kentucky in his list of eight schools and career paths in May: This included Auburn, Arkansas, Florida State, Kentucky, Louisville LSU, South Florida and the NBA G League Ignite.

SF Airious Bailey signed up with Rutgers in January.

SF Amier Ali published a list of its top eight schools in April Alabama, Arizona State, Arkansas, Florida State, Kentucky, Michigan, Ohio State and Texas.

C Flory Bidunga does not have the UK in the last four schools Auburn, Duke, Kansas and Michigan.

C Somto Cyril engaged in Kentucky. Cyril became the first and only player from the Class of 2024 to commit to the UK when he did in June.

C Patrick Ngongba II is the UK’s most recent offer in the Class of 2024. He picked up the Kentucky scholarship offer shortly after Peach Jam ended earlier this month. The UK is in the final list of eight Ngongba schools.

C Jayden Quaintance received his Kentucky scholarship offer while still a big man in the five-star class of 2025, but he recently announced his intention to reclassify to the recruiting group of 2024.