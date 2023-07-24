Jinger Duggar breaks the strict family dress code in skintight pants with a modest $14 Walmart handbag while out in Los Angeles in new photos

JINGER Duggar was caught wearing an outfit that violated her family’s modesty rules.

The 29-year-old was seen leaving a 7-11 convenience store in Los Angeles, California in photos obtained exclusively by The US Sun.

She wore a loose, long-sleeved cream shirt that was tucked into her pants and hid her figure.

Jinger’s top was reportedly approved by her 58-year-old father, Jim Bob, but her pants were reportedly off the charts.

Her beige pants were tight around her hips and cut at the ankle, making them a non-modest choice.

The pants were so tight that his phone couldn’t fit completely in his pocket.

The Counting On star paired her outfit with black and white snakeskin shoes.

She was also carrying a white and tan shoulder bag that can be found at Walmart for $14.

Her hair was pulled back and away from her face, but her curtain fringe flapped in the wind.

In early July, the TLC star was seen shopping with four-year-old Felicity and two-year-old Evangeline in other photos obtained by The US Sun.

The two little girls wore matching summer dresses; Felicity was in pink and Evangeline was in charcoal.

She was wearing an outfit that her father wouldn’t approve of.

She wore faded ripped jeans, black and white sneakers and a revealing black tank top.

Jinger also wore sunglasses and a fanny pack around her body as she held Felicity’s hand in the parking lot.

The TV personality walked out of Trader Joe’s with several bags of groceries.

BLOCKED FROM FAMILY

Fans speculate that Jinger is banished from her family’s home after noticing a telling detail in a new video.

The19 Kids and Countingalum and her husband, Jeremy Vuolo, 35, recently flew from their California home to Arkansas to visit family.

They documented their journey on theirYouTube Blogshowing them spending time with many of Jinger’s siblings and her mother, Michelle, 56.

Jinger and Jeremy stayed with his sister Joy-Anna, 25, and met the rest of the Duggar clan at various locations around town.

In one scene, the women of the family have gathered at a restaurant and for a shopping spree at a clothing store.

Although the group seemed to be having fun, many fans wondered why Jinger didn’t visit his childhood home.

A fan asked in an online thread if Jinger was supposed to be banned from the house after her reveal, Becoming Free Indeed, was released earlier this year.

Others agreed that Jinger and Jeremy could keep their distance from the house, with one writing: “I don’t see Jinger or Jeremy wanting to spend more time than necessary in the chaos.”

Another commented, “It’s possible that Jinger decided on her own that she didn’t want to go.”

A third remarked: “It’s just as possible that Jinger has no interest in visiting or staying in [her parents’ house]. I know I wouldn’t if I were him. I too would prefer to stay at Joy’s.”

And a fourth said: “Let’s be real – there’s no room in [Jim Bob and Michelle’s house] for them. Where would they stay? It’s not like there are a ton of bed and breakfasts. I would say they probably prefer to stay with a sibling so they can have a place to sleep for themselves and their children.”

