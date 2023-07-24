Selena Gomez celebrates her 31st birthday in a daring strapless dress with Paris Hilton, Christina Aguilera





Being one of the most iconic entertainers and fan favorites, people were eagerly awaiting photos of Selena Gomez from her birthday party. On July 22, 2023, Selena Gomez celebrated her 31st birthdayst birthday in the most epic way as she donned a daring dress and partied with her friends. Here is everything to find out.

Selena Gomez is 31 years old Backstage footage of Selena Gomez at her 31st birthday celebrations showed how stunning she looked in a daring red tube dress adorned with ruffles and pom poms. The singer completed her look with black strappy sandals and a sleek bun. In the pictures, the Rare Beauty founder can be seen dancing and having fun with the guests. She captioned the post, 31. In one of the images, a giant sparkler-lit birthday cake was brought to Gomez as she enjoyed herself. Another snap showed Selena Gomez posing with Paris Hilton with their arms around each other. Hilton also commented on the post, Happy birthday sweetie! So fun celebrating with you last night! One of the other black-and-white snaps showed Gomez hugging Christina Aguilera. Previously, the Wolves singer took to Instagram to thank her fans for always being by her side as she posted a photo of herself in a pink shirt, sitting on a bed and blowing out candles on an S-shaped birthday cake. She wrote in the caption, I am grateful for so many things in my life. And one of the things I’m most grateful for is the work we’ve been able to do with the Rare Impact Fund through @Rarebeauty. Thanks to YOU, we were able to raise awareness and increase access to mental health services for young people. READ ALSO : Selena Gomez shares RAW THROWBACK video from the making of Lose You to Love Me; DEET inside

