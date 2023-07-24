Who is this person behind the proudly Indian world’s leading fashion brand; Business Founded with Rs 10,000 Loan, Sells Cycling Clothing, Now Has Turnover of Rs 400 Crore | New Companies





Some life challenges require sustained effort over long periods of time to overcome. Giving up is a surefire way to fail, while making the most of challenges increases the chances of success. Mumbai resident Kamal Khushlani has turned every challenge into an opportunity and built an empire in the menswear industry. Know the story of an entrepreneur who started Mufti with just Rs 10,000 and turned it into a multi-crore business. Who is Kamal Khushlani? Kamal Khushlani is the founder and CEO of Mufti, an Indian menswear brand based in Mumbai. The fashion brand operates over 350 exclusive outlets and is present in over 120 large-format stores and over 1,200 multi-brand stores. Kamal launched Mufti as the first proudly Indian global fashion brand. cre Trending Stories Days of struggle of Kamal Khushlani Kamal was raised in a middle-class family and had lost his father when he was 19 years old. Although he had always wanted to start his own business, he lacked the funds to do so. To support his daily expenses, Kamal also worked for a videotape company. But Kamal had a passion for the fashion retail business, so in 1992 he established the Mr. & Mr. Shirt company and started making and selling men’s shirts. Beginning of the Mufti brand Kamal was unhappy with his business, even though Mr. & Mr. Shirt Company was thriving. While making shirts, Kamal discovered that although men’s clothing came in a range of styles, all brands sold the same items. He had the idea to create a brand that would provide progressive fashion for men. Without the necessary capital, Kamal decided to borrow Rs 10,000 from his maternal aunt to start his own menswear business. Kamal launched Mufti in 1998 as a fashionable men’s clothing line. At the start of his entrepreneurial career, Kamal had no employees or office. He used to cycle to the workshop while being loaded with clothes. He used to personally go to the venue to sell the clothes. This continued for some time. Mufti finally started to gain popularity. The business which started with Rs 10,000 ended up growing into millions of dollars. The founder had claimed that the business was on track to generate revenue of Rs 450 and would generate around Rs 900 crore in revenue over the next five years. The company achieved revenue of Rs 395 crore in the financial year 2019.

