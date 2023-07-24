Fashion
What’s it like to attend a geek couture fashion show
SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — The annual Her Universe fashion show returned to San Diego Comic-Con on Thursday with more than 2,000 attendees celebrating geek couture.
This year’s event was held at the Manchester Grand Hyatt Hotel inside the Harbor Ballroom and celebrated 100 years of Disney, presented by Her Universe and Hot Topic.
The show was co-hosted by Her Universe founder and actor Ashley Eckstein (voice of Ahsoka Tano in the Star Wars franchise) and Michael James Scott (The Genie in Disneys Aladdin on Broadway).
As a first-time attendee of the annual geek sewing event, I had no idea what to expect. I had seen glimpses of fashion shows in TV shows, movies and, of course, those held in Paris and New York, but I never attended one in real life.
I arrived and took my seat, and waited for the event to begin.
The show opened with Scott serenading the audience with Cinderella’s “A Dream is a Wish Your Heart Makes” before Eckstein joined him on stage to officially kick off the fashion show.
The incredible Michael James Scott (The Genie in Disneys Aladdin on Broadway) kicked off the show with A Dream is a Wish Your Heart Makes. pic.twitter.com/pvhmochkix
— Claudia Amezcua (@ClaudiaAmezcua_) July 23, 2023
Eckstein wore a one-of-a-kind dress designed by Andrew MacLaine that infused technology and fashion in a way that had never been done before. Teaming up with Walt Disney Imagineer Daniel Joseph, who brought his unique set of skills and ideas to bring this creation to life. The design featured flexible OLED screens, which wrapped around Eckstein like a film strip, and played video content from Disney, Pixar, Marvel and Star Wars.
Disney producer and director John Gleim (Adventure Thru the Walt Disney Archives on Disney+) curated the videos.
Scott wore two couture looks designed and directed by Andrew MacLaine (Genie and Darth Vader) and one by Kristi Siedow-Thompson (Thanos, one of Marvel’s Mightiest Villains).
THE COMPETITION
The fashion show featured 25 designers from across the country with designs inspired by Star Wars, Marvel, Pixar, Walt Disney Animation Studios, National Geographic and more. Two winners were selected based on public voting and a judging panel, which included Her Universe 2022 Fashion Show winning designers Cindy Guillermo and Michael Burson, SVP Hot Topic Merchandising, Robin Motts, Director of Concept Art and Story Development at Disney Consumer Products, George McClements as well as actor, artist and owner of Bungalow Modern, Bret Iwan.
Think Project Runway meets geek and makes it couture.
Before the contest began, viewers were able to check out the new Her Universe fashion line available at Comic-Con.
The evening continued with introductory videos of each designer explaining their vision for their design before it hit the runway, separated into five groups.
RELATED: PHOTOS: Her Universe 2023 fashion show
As each design was paraded down the catwalk, worn by a model or by the designer themselves, it was truly amazing to see where they drew inspiration from and how the final product turned out.
But despite the number of stunning designs submitted, only two designers were able to win. This year’s jury winner was Rachel Petterson, with her Minnie Mouse-inspired Totally Minnie look. The audience winner was Raeven K. for her X-Mens Storm-inspired Mistress of the Elements look.
Each will create two collections for their universe: one with their universe and Hot Topic and a collection with their universe envisaged for the Disney parks. So if you’re heading to Disneyland anytime in the future, be sure to keep an eye out for these amazing designs.
Fashion aside, what I found interesting was how the show went to great lengths to ensure it complied with the SAG-AFTRA strike to ensure the show could go on.
FINAL THOUGHTS
The show is a love letter to fans interested in geek couture, with a mix of cosplay and fashion. It’s a chance for amateur designers to show off their skills and build their reputation and popularity. It’s amazing how two worlds come together to create beautiful fashion and take it to the next level. It’s an amazing show that every Comic-Con attendee who cares about fashion should definitely see at least once.
