Fashion
Fashion and era: gray invites itself to the ramp
Older women may have greater spending power than Gen Z, but inclusivity still isn’t on everyone’s mind in the fashion world
The recent Haute Couture Week in Paris was one of those rare major fashion showcases to see more older women walking the catwalk. From Rahul Mishra to Balenciaga and Chanel, brands have tried to balance their obsessive love for Gen Z shoppers with appealing to older consumers who have long been avid couture shoppers.
Around the same time, two editions of the fashion magazine vogue famous Indian superstars Rekha, 68, and Zeenat Aman, 71, on their covers. A few months earlier, Oscar winner Michelle Yeoh, 60, became the new face of luxury brand La Mer. Is the fashion world finally embracing women over 45? Or is it just more symbolic, like the inclusion of a few plus size models on the ramp?
There’s reason to hope that a shift is afoot in fashion’s relationship with age, given the talk that has taken place that the industry isn’t moving fast enough on its promise of inclusivity.
Author Shobhaa De, who is over 70, says embracing all things gray has become cool and brands have realized that the 45 or 50+ age group is a lucrative market. People in their 60s and 60s have the financial power to push brands and help them succeed commercially, says De. The market for anti-aging products has exploded. Women my age can afford to spend (minus the guilt) to take care of themselves.
Former model and philanthropist Feroze Gujral, who is in her late 50s, agrees. Couture is featured on a 20 year old, but much of the merchandise is purchased by people over 35. The target look is 18 years old, but the target price is for 35+. Sewing is expensive, she says.
Delhi-based Mishra has chosen journalist and senior model Sheila O Callaghan as one of her models for the couture presentation in Paris. She looked graceful. During the casting process, she was our first choice and she had a lot of energy, says Mishra, 43. For the upcoming India Couture Week (July 25-August 2), he and his team are looking for an older model. We would like to choose models who embody agelessness like her, he says, emphasizing that it’s all about adopting the right kind of attitude for a particular piece of clothing.
Fashion designer JJ Valaya, who is in his fifties, has been advocating agelessness in fashion for years. He has often featured senior models in his shows, with 60-year-old dancer Navtej Johar being the latest. This trend could also carry over to my show during India Couture Week, he says. Fashion and style have nothing to do with age. In fact, we get better with age.
Model Adhir Bhagwanani, 63, has noticed a surge in demand for older men and women on the Indian ramp, in TV commercials and brand campaigns. The trend of casting models with gray hair has been in the West for five to six years and now India is copying it. Bhagwanani says he has never faced discrimination, but adds that there is ample room for more inclusivity in ramp castings.
This is also what designer Dolly J. wants for her shows. To date, we haven’t had a good time for such inclusion. We are working to make it a reality soon, says Dolly, who is part of the India Couture Week calendar. It is crucial to promote the absence of age, regardless of gender, in parades.
As De says: After 40, women invariably struggle to find their place in a world that has no age. All the silver ladies gracing the covers and fashion shows, big hooray! But will that translate into more attention being paid to lesser-known women of a certain age? Only time will tell.
Manish Mishra is a fashion journalist and digital designer.
