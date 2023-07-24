Dior goes gray for the fall menswear campaign – WWD





RIVER CRUISE: The soft silhouettes of Dior’s men’s fall collection are presented against a moody gray background – Christian Dior’s signature color – in images from the men’s fall campaign. The touchstone of the collection was water, namely the Thames in London and the Seine in Paris, meant to reflect the idea of ​​movement as conceived by creative director Kim Jones, himself someone who moves between the UK and France. Jones drew on the Dior archives for inspiration, drawing inspiration from the work of young prodigy Yves Saint Laurent when he took over from Christian Dior as successor in 1957. “There’s a sense of ease and movement that works with what we do in menswear and we’ve adapted some items from his [Saint Laurent’s] first collections to feature in this one, shifting them from the context of feminine to masculine,” Jones said at the time of the show. Image from the Dior men’s fall 2023 campaign. Rafael Pavarotti / Courtesy of Dior Coats that transform into capes with the pull of a zip are an element Jones created for the collection, as well as jackets with double sleeves lightly gathered by drawstrings above the elbow. In the campaign, models Emile Danckaert, Wu Guoqiang, Awwal Adeoti and Loris Moine pose in bulky outerwear, as well as trench coats, drop-shoulder jackets and sou’wester fisherman hats. The ads, shot by Rafael Pavarotti, are meant to invoke a “celebration of a fluctuating, dual world…where purity and sophistication converge,” the company said in a statement, exemplified by Danckaert and Adeoti’s bold laughter in some footage. Accessories are highlighted, with the brand’s Saddle bag presented in an exclusive metal version, while the Saddle Boxy bag and new Dior Pillow bags are front and center in the shots. The Dior Carlo reinterpreted in derby-style shoes and ankle boots ground the looks. “The quest for elegance, coupled with a concern for comfort and function, pervades every piece, including sculptural meshes that offer sumptuous drapes replicating the undulation of waves,” the company added of the collection. During the parade in January, Gwendoline Christie and Robert Pattinson read TS Eliot’s famous dark poem “The Waste Land.” The campaign is expected to start on Tuesday. The images were directed by Ronnie Cooke Newhouse, styled by Melanie War, while Benjamin Muller handled the hair and Peter Philips handled the makeup. Franck Lebon made an accompanying film. Image from the Dior men’s fall 2023 campaign. Rafael Pavarotti / Courtesy of Dior

