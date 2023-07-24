MLS launches a fashion game with a capsule collection





Andrade’s journey as an immigrant from Guatemala informs the project. Below he details his role and discusses the impact he hopes to have on the world of football. MUSE: This is MLS’s entry into fashion. Can you talk about what this means for you? I strive to make a meaningful connection between creative practices (like art, fashion) and gaming, going beyond mere fandom and tapping into the essence of personal identity. Football is more than just a sport. It is an avenue through which individuals express their true selves. Can you talk about the creation of 424? How does this relate to MLS? Football has always been a deep inspiration in my work, making my involvement with the Coupe des Ligues and its objectives a natural progression. What began as a retail concept in 2010 has organically morphed into the embodiment of my personal journey, a lifestyle brand known as 424. During this journey, I have had the privilege of working with football industry partners such as Hummel, Adidas, EA FIFA and Arsenal FC. Today the stars have aligned again, giving me the chance to continue the work I am passionate about, making football more accessible to everyone. Can you talk about the design element of the capsule collection? I wanted the merchandise to be special and meaningful, both on and off the field. I collaborated with the incredibly talented Antonio Zaragoza, the founder of the liberal youth ministry based in Guadalajara, Mexico. Antonio is the first Mexican designer to present his creations on the official calendar of Paris Fashion Week. His brand has also gained worldwide recognition. To make these exclusive items accessible to fans, the limited-edition capsule collection will be available for online purchase, as well as at various pop-up events. Antonio and I will be hosting two such pop-ups, including one in LA on August 1st. What is your goal with this effort? My aim is to demonstrate that there are an abundance of diverse roles in football that go beyond being a professional player. I want to inspire others and highlight that no matter the path, there are countless ways to make a meaningful impact. What has brought you the most joy so far? It is an incredible privilege to have the opportunity to share my story with a wide audience who can really benefit from hearing it. I am well aware that my experience as an immigrant, of crossing the desert in search of a better life in America, is not unique. This humble realization fuels my determination to use this platform to showcase and share my work on such a large scale.

