Ray-Ban Maker accused in lawsuit of inflating prices 1,000%





The Franco-Italian owner of eyewear brands Ray-Ban and Oakley has been sued for allegedly conspiring with competitors to inflate prices by up to 1,000%. Paris-based EssilorLuxottica SA, the world’s largest eyewear company, is the instigator and primary enforcer of the price-fixing scheme in the U.S. market, making illegal deals with Frames for America Inc. and For Eyes Optical Co., among others, according to the consumer antitrust lawsuit filed Friday in federal court in San Francisco as a proposed class action lawsuit. The complaint also alleges that EssilorLuxotticas subsidiary EyeMed entered into anti-competitive agreements with thousands of eye care providers to induce millions of consumers to purchase overpriced eyewear from conglomerates. Consumers say the illegal collusion was covered up by an arrangement between the companies to prevent the terms of their agreements from being made public. EssilorLuxottica did not immediately respond to an email seeking comment. About 20 other luxury eyewear makers have also been named as defendants in the lawsuit. The case is Fathmath v. EssilorLuxottica SA, 23-cv-3626, US District Court, Northern District of California (San Francisco). By Joel Rosenblatt Learn more: Ray-Ban Maker Essilorluxotticas increases sales thanks to solid European growth Luxury eyewear maker EssilorLuxottica reported an increase in fourth-quarter revenue on Thursday, citing solid growth in a challenging environment, but its performance in China declined due to Covid-19 restrictions.

