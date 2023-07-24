Fashion
Businesses need to embrace change
Liz Claiborne designed clothes for years for a company whose management ignored her ideas that body types and style preferences justified design innovation. So, in 1976, she created her own company.
Liz Claiborne Inc. has become an industry leader, with versatile designs that appeal to the growing number of women in the workforce. Her company sparked a major shift in women’s clothing options that continues to inspire and influence fashion designers today.
Smart retailers don’t just react to change, or even simply profit from it. They make it happen and therefore they control it on their own terms. Resistance to change is perhaps the greatest threat to progress a business can face.
“When you’re done changing, you’re done,” said Bruce Barton, the most famous advertising executive of his day and former congressman.
Change, for most people, is an unsettling experience. But as the old saying goes, change is inevitable. It’s one of the only constants in life.
I work in envelope manufacturing, an industry that has seen remarkable change over the past 20 years. Communications that were previously mailed in a clean envelope now travel through cyberspace instantly.
Fax machines and the Internet have forced us to look to the future of our business. We continue to constantly readjust to adapt and, indeed, thrive in our increasingly paperless society.
Various circumstances lead to change. In the case of our company, it was technology. For other industries, it could be government policies, industry changes, or acquisitions.
Businesses need to change to grow and stay relevant. There are different ways to achieve this, from innovation to creating new opportunities and therefore developing new skills.
Your organization’s ability to change quickly depends on buy-in from your employees, so it’s important to keep morale high. The best way to do this is to clearly communicate your goals to all employees. Everyone should be on the same page.
You need to coach employees and show them how to adapt to change and build their confidence. Provide additional training if needed to make changes easier to accomplish.
Encourage employees to ask questions. Soliciting feedback will allow management to better understand how everyone is doing throughout the process. This contributes to everyone’s level of comfort.
And be open to changes suggested by your employees. A “we’ve always done it this way” attitude discourages discussion of improvements that could be cost-effective and time-saving. Responding to advice offered by those responsible for specific tasks will not only demonstrate that you appreciate their input, but that you are also open to innovations and suggestions.
If a stonecutter from ancient Greece miraculously came to work in a stonecutter’s yard today, the only noticeable change would be the design he would be asked to engrave on the tombstones. The tools he would use would be the same, only now they could be electrified somehow.
A century ago, a craftsman who learned his trade after five to seven years of apprenticeship would have learned everything he would need to use during his life.
That would certainly not be the case today. In today’s world, any tradesperson or professional will need to acquire new knowledge every four or five years or they will become obsolete.
To quote “The Way of the Peaceful Warrior” by Dan Millman: “The secret to change is to focus all your energy not on fighting the old, but on building the new.
Mackay’s Morals: If you can’t give change, you’ll never make money.
Harvey Mackay is a businessman from Minneapolis. Contact him at 612-378-6202 or email [email protected].
