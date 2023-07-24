Fashion
How to wear a vintage dress without destroying it?
I recently purchased a vintage 1980s chiffon dress with matching belt and jacket, in somewhat fragile condition. I want to keep the garment nice, but I also want to wear it. How should I proceed without damaging it in a few uses? Is there a way to restore it? And is there a way to move the sweat away from the delicate fabric so I can wear it more places? Abigail, Alameda, CA.
You’ve identified one of the biggest issues in the current conversation around the virtues of vintage: condition and wearability. It’s all well and good for us to say how important it is to keep clothes in circulation, how important the future resale market is, and how great it is that Gen Z (or some part of it) seems to gravitate towards used clothes rather than new. But if these resalable clothes are not actually reusable, all this potential is destined to remain more theoretical than practical.
It must therefore be recognized that while vintage shopping is a laudable and sometimes very satisfying practice, a promise full of promises of the unique and the unexpected uncovers the mystery of what could be unearthed! it is best done with an understanding of what you are getting into and the commitment that may be required. Not to mention a slightly different way of thinking about exactly what you’re buying and its role in your life.
Generally, the older the garment, the more legitimately vintage it is, the more delicate it is. When I asked Cameron Silver, the owner of vintage boutique OG Decades in Los Angeles, what he would recommend, he noted that chiffon is a particularly fragile fabric, regardless of age. But, he said, a little restoration can really help a silk dress’ longevity. And, he added, if the intention is to wear the garment rather than keep it as a collector’s item, then such a restoration is warranted.
(Buying vintage collectibles is an entirely different matter with a different value proposition.)
First, Mr. Silver said, consider gently hand-reinforcing the seams of the dress. If the piece is leather, try taking it to a leather repair shop, which can help spruce up the details.
Amy Abrams, owner of the Manhattan Vintage Show, suggested finding a known dry cleaner to take care of wedding dresses. They are experts at cleaning and repairing clothes for maximum wear, she said.
Next, Silver said, consider thoughtful underwear such as a strappy dress and natural deodorant, because if you’re wearing a sweater, aside from Botox injections in your armpits, potential sweating will be a major liability. Ms Abrams also recommended a natural deodorant.
And then think about where you wear the dress. Maybe go for permanent events and not dinner parties, Mr. Silver said. Or, as Ms. Abrams suggested, save it for cooler temperatures.
Finally, it is possible to think of the flaws in a vintage garment that come with wear and age and the associated mending or additions not as flaws, but simply as another type of customization and customization, the kind of changes that give the garment a longer history and make it even more unique; a real unique piece.
And you know what is also called unique clothing tailored for one person? Sewing.
Answers to your style questions
Each week on Open Thread, Vanessa will answer a fashion-related question from readers, which you can send her anytime via E-mail Or Twitter. Questions are edited and condensed.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.nytimes.com/2023/07/24/style/vintage-dress-damage.html
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- How to wear a vintage dress without destroying it?
- Why opening the lid on black-box AI is critical to healthcare adoption
- Pak court begins proceedings to find Imran Khan’s sisters and nephew guilty in home attack case
- “DeSantis more dangerous than Trump”, the governor of Florida promotes a reprimand video | world news
- Jokowi to move Pindad factory from Bandung to Subang
- Could the United States still experience a recession? A Practical Introduction to EconomicsExBulletin
- These are names you don’t know. Hollywood’s ‘fellow’ actors explain why they bang
- Azerbaijani Table Tennis Players Participate in Chengdu 2021 FISU World University Games
- Stock market today: Wall Street opens higher ahead of a busy earnings week and news from the Fed
- Urban redevelopment to turn Xuhui into an innovation hub
- Cambodia’s Hun Sen to win re-election as opposition crushesExBulletin
- Pelosi calls out McCarthy for considering removing Trump’s impeachments