How to wear a vintage dress without destroying it?

I recently purchased a vintage 1980s chiffon dress with matching belt and jacket, in somewhat fragile condition. I want to keep the garment nice, but I also want to wear it. How should I proceed without damaging it in a few uses? Is there a way to restore it? And is there a way to move the sweat away from the delicate fabric so I can wear it more places? Abigail, Alameda, CA.

You’ve identified one of the biggest issues in the current conversation around the virtues of vintage: condition and wearability. It’s all well and good for us to say how important it is to keep clothes in circulation, how important the future resale market is, and how great it is that Gen Z (or some part of it) seems to gravitate towards used clothes rather than new. But if these resalable clothes are not actually reusable, all this potential is destined to remain more theoretical than practical.

It must therefore be recognized that while vintage shopping is a laudable and sometimes very satisfying practice, a promise full of promises of the unique and the unexpected uncovers the mystery of what could be unearthed! it is best done with an understanding of what you are getting into and the commitment that may be required. Not to mention a slightly different way of thinking about exactly what you’re buying and its role in your life.

Generally, the older the garment, the more legitimately vintage it is, the more delicate it is. When I asked Cameron Silver, the owner of vintage boutique OG Decades in Los Angeles, what he would recommend, he noted that chiffon is a particularly fragile fabric, regardless of age. But, he said, a little restoration can really help a silk dress’ longevity. And, he added, if the intention is to wear the garment rather than keep it as a collector’s item, then such a restoration is warranted.

(Buying vintage collectibles is an entirely different matter with a different value proposition.)