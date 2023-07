Alexander McQueen’s SS24 men’s collection waves with precision

For SS24, Sarah Burton continues to expand the language of Alexander McQueen through an intense play on making and tailoring Since Sarah Burton took over Alexander McQueen as creative director in 2010, the founder’s familiar rigor and provocative instincts have translated into a feminine perspective. Unlike McQueen, whose presentations appeal to an extreme theatrical level, Burton is much more reserved in his approach. Instead, the founder’s extremities can be seen through her clothes instead, especially in her tailoring. With precise and clean lines, she manages to translate the common tropes of men’s and women’s fashion into a proposal that adheres to the model of couture while remaining at the height of the extreme severity of the brand. Check out their latest collection of menswear, where tailoring a longtime mainstay of menswear becomes a playground for the brand to employ its vigorous eyes. This collection, which was presented in Milan, contrasts with the soft lines for which the city’s couture is famous. As a London fashion house, enriched with the tailoring knowledge of its founder trained in arguably the best fashion houses in the world, Saville Row, this collection is packed full of bespoke looks, with 18 of the 31 looks being that. However, unlike Milan’s preference for a single-breasted suit in a predominantly navy-filled palette, he instead opts for a predominantly black or charcoal color palette punctuated by a bold silhouette. The collection continues Burton’s affinity for fit, proportion and silhouette, with the silhouette being more molded and softer as opposed to the sharp, strict looks of previous collections. See the opening look for an example, where the shoulders of a simple black wool coat curve down for a shape that resembles the block shoulder of rugby players. A feat of engineering to achieve such a smooth curve of said shoulder variations echoes in parts of the collection in different suit lengths. Suits have also been paired with cropped shorts, a trend we’ve seen appear in various menswear shows this season. It’s cut with precision and paired with signature leather combat boots. Colors remained sparse and were used sparingly. Loose shirts and pants in light pink and canary yellow respectively accentuated the monotonous collection. Additionally, a hand-crocheted top features three-dimensional chiaroscuro flourishes in tropical colors inspired by Dutch Old Master paintings, paired simply with flowing trousers. The look, which is also available in all white, is a personal favourite. Elsewhere, Burton decorated suits in an abstract pleated print, jacquard and embroidery, developed alongside longtime McQueen collaborator Simon Ungless. Once you are done with this story about Alexander McQueen, clickhereto catch up with our June/July 2023 issue! RELATED ARTICLES

