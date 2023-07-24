Lewis steps down as Cumberland men’s basketball head coach





LEBANON, Tenn.Men’s basketball head coach Jeremy Lewis is stepping down to accept the Associate Head Coach position at Tennessee State. Lewis has been a member of the Cumberland community for 23 years as a student-athlete, graduate assistant, men’s assistant coach, women’s head coach and men’s head coach leading Cumberland to success at every level. I love Cumberland University, Lewis said. This institution has given me so much and all I have tried to do over the past 20 years is give back as much as possible. I am very grateful to Ron Pavan for giving me the opportunity so many years ago to become a head coach. His mentorship and friendship meant the world to me. I am also extremely grateful to President Stumb and his support for me and our program here in Cumberland. It’s really bittersweet for me because I grew up here so much, but Cumberland University will always be a part of me. Lewis made his mark in Cumberland’s basketball history, helping lead CU to nine of 12 NAIA National Tournament appearances between the men’s and women’s programs. He went 150-116 in nine seasons as the women’s head coach and tied 70-70 with the men over the past five seasons to finish with a combined record of 220-186. He won three conference titles, one as a player, a regular season and tournament championship with the women. I’m happy for Jeremy who has transformed the men’s and women’s basketball programs into powerhouses. He took both teams to the NAIA National Tournament, athletic director Ron Pavan said. Coach Lewis is a great coach, but a better person who invests in making his players better people. He was a great men’s basketball player at Cumberland and then moved on to coaching, which was a real blessing for our university. He is one of the best coaches in the country. Lewis led the women to an appearance in the NAIA Fab Four in 2012-13 finishing with a record 33 win program. He was named the Mid-South Conference Coach of the Year and the Russell Athletic/Region 5 Women’s Basketball Coaches Association Coach of the Year. He also led the men to their first NAIA National Tournament victory since 2004 in 2021-22. The 2004 team that won the national tournament, Lewis was Cumberland’s starting point guard. During his tenure, he coached nine total NAIA All-Americans, six with the women and three with the men. In his nine years as a women’s head coach, he had 21 All-Conference selections, a Mid-South Conference Player of the Year, and six NAIA All-Americans. Pavan ended by saying: He is like family to all of us and we will miss him dearly. Source: Cumberland Sports

MORE SPORTS NEWS

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://rutherfordsource.com/lewis-steps-down-as-cumberland-men-s-basketball-head-coach/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos