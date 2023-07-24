How I landed my job as co-founder of this fashion brand born to inspire lasting moments – Emirates Woman

Welcome to the Emirates woman weekly How I Got My Job series where we chat with amazing entrepreneurs and businesswomen based in the UAE and around the world to learn more about their career paths that got them to where they are now; what their daily routines look like; the advice they would give to those just starting out; and the obstacles they had to overcome.

This week we chat with fashion entrepreneur Nadine Merabi, who launched her eponymous ready-to-wear brand, which was launched with her business partner, Blue Wilson and has now grown to 90 employees last year.

Her journey began one evening watching YouTube videos of learning to sew, where she then began building her brand from scratch. By creating affordable luxury pieces, such as feather-embellished ensembles and delicate lace jumpsuits, the brand has grown to reach red carpets, special occasions and other notable events.

Developing her eponymous fashion label in a short time, the pieces have already been worn by celebrities such as Claire Rose, Sofia Vergara, Becky Hill and many more. The brand then made its mark at various fashion weeks around the world in London, Milan and New York.

Having recently launched the brand’s first-ever Resort collection, the pieces feature new seasonal categories including swimwear and vacation-inspired silhouettes, while maintaining MERABI’s signature glam.

To learn more about her journey as an entrepreneur, Emirates woman sat down with Merabi to figure out how it all started.

What was your favorite subject in school?

I have always been very sporty, so I would say that I would give my best to PE! I tried several sports and ended up playing hockey. I remember being very drawn to textiles and design, but nothing that I didn’t take seriously as a potential career. My love of fashion and design came out later in life.

What was your first job?

I played professional field hockey for 10 years! It was on the pitch that I really learned about teamwork and empowerment mentality.

What brought you to Dubai?

As an international company and like any brand, there are certain cultures, certain countries where your brand is better known. I am Anglo-Lebanese and I am very attached to my origins. I can’t wait to do more in the Middle East, and Dubai is currently very high on our list of cities we like to be in more frequently – we’ve noticed how loved MERABI is.

What prompted you to enter the fashion world and launch Nadine Merabi?

A lack of big statement pieces, which wouldn’t compromise on quality, but not with an unattainable price tag, is what inspired me to watch this YouTube video on how to start sewing that night. Sometimes I stop and think about that very specific moment and I have to say it’s kind of unreal that somehow it only took a YouTube video to give me the strength and the courage to go on this journey.

Tell us about the concept of the brand?

MERABI is all about the wow factor and statement pieces. It’s all about the concept of empowerment and feeling the best and most confident when wearing the pieces. MERABI tries to inspire and create confidence from within through our pieces.

What are the key elements of your role?

Being a creative director means translating what I have in mind into designs and eventually full collections that have a theme, but stay true to the MERABI DNA. So I would say that the key elements of my role are to have a vision, to come up with ideas and to add a bit of daring to it all.

Tell us about your daily routine.

No two days are the same for me. I get up and take the time to go for a run or work out at the gym. Then it’s usually office time, which may involve working with product teams; designing new styles, creating patterns, customizing our fabrics or with our creative team for the production of our next campaign. Then I come home with my husband and kids, have dinner together, play a little, watch something on TV and then it’s bedtime!

What advice do you have for those looking to follow in the same footsteps?

It’s very easy to say but hard to fully believe – just three simple words: never give up (no matter what/who, I might add).

Tell us about your parts.

Our pieces aim to make the wearer feel special and make a statement. They are made with the utmost care and using sophisticated yet wearable fabrics. I would never do anything that I wouldn’t wear, that I wouldn’t feel good in, and that’s how I want others to feel!

What’s the best advice you’ve ever received?

My co-founder, Blue Wilson, told me I should design something Instagrammable that people will stop to stare at as they scroll. I really took that advice and it was almost a precursor to growing the business through Instagram.

And what’s the worst?

I’m sure someone has heard at least once in their life something like Why do you bother doing this or It’s too hard for you to achieve. I did not listen and will never listen to these words.

What is the biggest challenge you had to overcome?

Growing the business globally is a constant challenge. We grew rapidly in a very short time. We had to adapt quickly by moving to a bigger warehouse and growing the team from 30 to 100 people in 12 months. But I think the biggest challenge, like for many brands, must have been the pandemic, but somehow we ended up turning the negative into a positive by launching our luxurious Darcie pajamas, which changed everything for us and we not only survived, but grew.

What future for the brand?

Expanded more into the United States and focused a bit there. Last February we had a presentation in New York during NYFW and a press event in Los Angeles in May. We’re really focused on international expansion and organic brand interest. We also cater to the Middle East market in more detail, as well as exploring new cities.

