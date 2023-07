Selena Gomez’s bodice dress proves that 3D flowers are still in style

When it comes to SS23 fashion trends, this season there really is something for everyone. Between the nude look, ruffled dresses, cutouts, and Barbiecore, we’ve also seen plenty of microtrends. From flirtatious aesthetics and tomato girl style to balletcore and the bodice trend. First seen on the Prada, Bottega Veneta and Saks Potts SS23 catwalks, the bodices have also been spotted on red carpets worn by Phoebe Bridgers, Sophie Turner, Billie Piper and even Harry Styles. Just two weeks ago, Nicole Kidman put bodices front and center again in a black Saint Laurent gown. You’d be forgiven for overlooking the 3D flower at the neckline of her black dress, though, due to the *huge* cutout across her chest. And if we needed any further confirmation the bodice trend is always big news, Selena Gomez put her own take on the trend for her 31st birthday dress. Wearing a cropped version of a Bottega Veneta SS23 look, Sel’s strapless dress featured 3D red flowers of varying sizes completely covering a sheer underlay that formed the silhouette of the dress. Along with flower appliqués, tassels also decorated the dress, adding extra texture to the design. Selena kept the theme with her shoes, wearing which featured a red satin bodice atop black lace-up sandals. She had her hair up in a sleek bun, while the silver hoop earrings were her only accessories. Fans rushed to the comments section to wish the singer and founder of Rare Beauty a happy birthday. And Paris Hilton also left a comment, writing, “Happy birthday sweetie! So much fun partying with you last night!” If you haven’t tried the bodice trend for yourself yet, what are you waiting for? High Street is always teeming with 3D flower appliqué pieces, and we’ve rounded up the best bodice looks to buy now, including a stunning High Street dupe for Selena’s designer heels. Shop the bodice trend: Ego Bonita Lace up heel and flowers Credit: Ego Shoes River Island Black Sleeveless Bodice Midi Dress Credit: River Island Maxi flower bag Mango Credit: Mango & Other Stories 80s ruched blouse in pink appliqué Credit: & other stories H&M short necklace Credit: H&M ASOS LUXE Curve underwire satin baby doll mini dress with 3D flowers Now 35% off Credit: ASOS H&M Draped backless bodysuit Credit: H&M Warehouse Bodice Detail Bandeau Mini Dress Now 20% off Credit: Warehouse ASOS DESIGN open back bodice crop top co-ord Credit: ASOS Karen Millen Petite Ruffle Mini Dress With Chiffon Bodice Now 30% off Credit: Karen Millen River Island Black Ruched Bodice Top Credit: River Island Karen Millen Bodysuit in rosette stitch jersey and Rosette tulle Now 20% off Credit: Karen Millen Follow Alexandria on instagram.

