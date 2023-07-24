TikToker Emily Mariko got married in a simple strapless wedding dress





Emily Mariko married her longtime partner Matt Rickard on Saturday.

The influencer wore a bespoke Palace mirror wedding dress with a dramatic train to walk down the aisle.

Mariko has been documenting her wedding planning process on TikTok for over a year.



Emily Mariko got married on Saturday. The influencer, 31, has married her longtime partner Matt Rickard. She’s been documenting their engagement and wedding planning on TikTok for Rickard proposed in October 2021. Mariko gave her fans their first look at the wedding, which was planned by Dragee & Co.in a ICT Tac shared on Sunday. The video had already amassed 7 million views as of Monday morning. In the video, Mariko tearfully walked down the aisle with her father toward Rickard, who was crying in his Ralph Lauren suit. She carried a bouquet of Paloma flowers At Travelers Chapel in Rancho Palos Verdes, California. The location has appeared on TV shows like “The OC” and “The Bachelorette.” Mariko’s video also revealed her wedding dress, which was custom-made by Palace mirror and fit the simple, elegant vibe she conveys daily to her nearly 13 million TikTok followers. The dress was strapless with a straight neckline, and it had a structured bodice that scooped low in the back. It sat low on her waist before changing into a ballgown skirt with a train extending behind Mariko as she walked down the aisle. The bride wore her hair in a bun styled by Sarah de Bespoke beautyand a veil on the ground which was also of Palace mirror sitting on the updo, adding a touch of drama to the ensemble. Mariko has gone viral multiple times during her wedding planning process, with videos of her getting her ready bridesmaid proposal boxeswriting to him book the dates on old postcards and buy a wedding dress racking up millions of views. She also split social media users in May when she told them she planned to turn her mother’s 1980s wedding dress into clutches for her bridesmaids, though she has yet to reveal if she actually went through with the plan. Correction: July 24, 2023 An earlier version of this story stated that Ralph Lauren designed Emily Mariko’s wedding dress. Mirror Palais designed her dress and veil.

