Take a tour of Jenna Lyonss’ fashion-filled SoHo apartment





There’s a lot to envy in Jenna Lyons’ apartment, from her jaw-dropping shoe collection to her quirky Cy Twombly. For the new Housewife (Lyon is part of the cast of the reboot of The Real Housewives of New York, which premiered earlier this month), founder and CEO of LoveSeen and Interior Designer, many of her most prized possessions have deep sentimental value, including the SoHo home in which she displays them. I think this entire apartment was the first time in my life that I was able to do exactly what I wanted, she said. I have always had restrictions. No longer held back by professional or personal constraints, Lyons says, I kind of threw myself into it. In the latest Objects of Affection, Lyons takes vogue on a tour of some of his most cherished possessions, including a Braille issue from September 1978 Playboy. While the legendary magazine is perhaps best known for its visuals, Lyons highlights its great literary contributions. They had people like Truman Capote writing for Playboy, which I think is quite interesting, she said. A fan of upcycling outfits, the J. Crew alum shows off a delicate, feathered and hand-beaded gown she wore to her first Met Gala in 2011, and which she brought out of retirement for Solange Knowles’ wedding in 2014. Many people have asked me if they can buy or rent it for their wedding, to which I always say no, she says. It’s probably one of my most prized possessions and I could bury myself in it. Forever a proud mother, Lyons’ list wouldn’t be complete without an artwork by her son Beckett. The sculpture, which a teenager Beckettnow created at just four years old, includes a quarter, a light bulb, staples, a toothbrush holder and a screw. I don’t know why I like it so much, but I do, Lyons said, beaming. He accompanies me with each move in each apartment. Lyons also points to a Polaroid taken by Annie Leibovitz for vogue in 2005. I had just learned that I was pregnant with Beckett, she adds. Join vogue as we cycle through Jenna Lyons’ most beloved posts.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.vogue.com/article/objects-of-affection-jenna-lyons The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos