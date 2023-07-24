Popular Uptown cocktail bar institutes new dress code, sparking concern from patrons

Shanice Phillips couldn’t wait to take her friends to her favorite Dallas bar, the Houses of Parliament, to celebrate her recent wedding.

But when Phillips arrived at Parliament with a friend in July, owner Eddie Lucky Campbell was manning the front door that evening. He told them that his friend, who is Hispanic, did not follow her establishment’s dress code because she was wearing shorts. But he said hell made an exception for them and let them in. Phillips is black and wore a dress that night.

Minutes later, another Phillips friend, Kayleen Gates, showed up to meet the duo, but Campbell told her she couldn’t come in because of her loose pants. Gates, who is black, wore a tank top, pants and platform sandals.

It was just shocking to me that what I was wearing was too casual, Gates said The Dallas Morning News. But the guys that were sitting on the couch [inside] literally worn over Nike shirts, khaki shorts and tennis shoes.

At this point, Phillips and her friend canceled their drink order and the three moved to another bar in the area.

We decided to leave and go somewhere else where my friend would be accepted, Phillips said, adding that the dress code was unfairly enforced that night. Some patrons who did not adhere to the dress code were let in, while others were turned away at the door.

You have to uphold the standards you put in place and not do one thing to one person and not another, she said. Because it will come across as discriminatory when every person we saw [whom] he turned around was black.

Parliament opened in 2014 when Campbell wanted to open an upscale cocktail bar in the Uptown neighborhood. Campbell, a former bartender, also operates The Standard Pour, just down Parliament Street, and until recently, The Clover Club, on Cedar Springs.

In late June 2023, Campbell started a dress code in Parliament because his bar had become too casual in recent years, he said. He said he had seen guests arrive in their pajamas and bathing suits and he didn’t want to risk serving people who had been drinking in a pool all day.

I made this decision for the safety of our customers and the quality of their experience, said Campbell, 45. The Dallas Morning News in an email.

Earlier this month, Campbell took Parliaments Instagram page to address the refusal of a black customer who he claimed was wearing swim shorts. He noted that he did a poor job of communicating the bars dress code to the customer, stating in the post that the man’s sneakers weren’t the issue.

Really, I could have handled this better, and I should have handled this differently, but under no circumstances was it due to race and discrimination, the post reads.

Campbell also said he told customers he declined that he would pay for their first round of drinks if they changed and returned.

Guests wait to have their ID verified outside Parliament Bar in Dallas. (Jason Janik / Special Contributor)

Clearly and effectively

Kelsey Erickson Streufert, director of public affairs for the Texas Restaurant Association, said the organization requires businesses that adopt a dress code to communicate the policy clearly and effectively so customers are notified well in advance. The TRA represents thousands of restaurants and millions of foodservice employees.

Wed also recommends training team members regularly, so they’re prepared to apply the policy consistently and fairly, and to defuse if a customer is upset because of the policy, Streufert said in an email.

Campbell said Parliament’s new dress code is written outside the bar and visible to everyone.

Parliament’s website also outlines its new dress policy, which prohibits men’s tank tops, swimwear, pajamas, overly visible underwear, see-through clothing, bandanas and clothing with derogatory or offensive messages.

A guest wearing a casual t-shirt, activewear, open-toe casual shoes, or revealing clothing is at the discretion of the manager, the policy says. Shorts are not listed as a prohibited item.

I just don’t know how many good drinking experiences happen in tank tops, pajamas, bathing suits and extremely casual outfits, Campbell added via email. We seek to cultivate the decorum present in the bar from its opening days.

Phillips, who is from Dallas and used to attend Parliament, said she does not plan to give bar business in the future. Dress codes are only reasonable when applied fairly and across the board, she said.

Dress code issues in Dallas

In recent years, restaurants in Dallas have struggled to enforce dress codes, and several places are reportedly turning away guests of color. Some have raised concerns about the purpose of these dress code rules and whether they are being used to drive away customers who do not appear wealthy or white.

In June 2023, a Baboush employee in Uptown was fired after refusing a black customer in shorts. The owner responded to the situation by saying that this employee did not reflect the culture and values ​​of the establishment.

In 2021, Vandelay Hospitality, operator of the Drakes Hollywood restaurant located in an affluent pocket of Dallas, was sued for discriminatory behavior against its customers and employees. A former server at the steakhouse said the establishment’s dress code was unfairly enforced against black women. Several other employees said the dress code helped keep low-income customers away.

And in 2015, Kung Fu Saloon paid the city a small fine and issued an apology after a patron complained that the Uptown bar discriminated against him because of his race.